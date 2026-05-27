Editor's Review The Wiper Patriotic Front has hit back at UDA Party Secretary General Hassan Omar following his sharp criticism of party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

The Wiper Patriotic Front has hit back at UDA Party Secretary General Hassan Omar following his sharp criticism of party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

The exchange follows remarks by Hassan Omar in which he described Kalonzo as a 'watermelon' and questioned his development record despite decades in government service.

In a response on Wednesday, May 27, Wiper Party Secretary General Shakila Abdala accused Omar of political betrayal and ingratitude toward the party that previously supported his rise in politics.

Before outlining the party’s position, Abdala said Omar’s criticism reflected desperation and political inconsistency.

"Attacking the very party and leader who elevated you from obscurity to Senator and made you Wiper Democratic Movement - Kenya Secretary General exposes you as a classic political turncoat with no loyalty, no principles, and no achievements to boast of. While you mock H.E Kalonzo Musyoka for 'no development, not even for witches,' let us set the record straight," the statement read.

Abdala defended Kalonzo’s leadership record and the party’s contribution to national development and governance.

"The Party, under the steady and visionary leadership of H.E. Kalonzo Musyoka, has consistently championed the interests of Kenyans, including those in the Eastern region and beyond. From infrastructure projects, water access, education initiatives, to defending constitutionalism and devolution, we have delivered where it matters without jumping from one administration to another chasing positions

"Kalonzo Musyoka has decades of service as Vice President, Cabinet Secretary, Deputy Speaker, and opposition leader, always prioritizing national unity and people-centered development over personal survival in government," the statement added.

File image of Hassan Omar

Abdala also turned her criticism toward the current administration, accusing Omar of failing to address challenges facing Kenyans while serving in government.

"You, on the other hand, left the Wiper party when it suited you, abandoned the opposition principles you once claimed to stand for, and rushed into government. Yet here you are, as UDA Secretary General, reduced to throwing cheap jabs instead of accounting for the failures of the current regime including runaway debt, unfulfilled promises, and economic hardships facing millions of Kenyans," the statement further read.

The Wiper SG further referenced past controversies involving Omar during his time at the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR).

"Your attack rings especially hollow given your own controversial past. This is the same Hassan Omar who, while at KNCHR, faced serious accusations of identifying, coaching, and facilitating witnesses for the ICC cases on post-election violence.

"Those claims, pushed by none other than President Ruto's camp at the time, painted a picture of someone willing to bend rules for political outcomes. Today, you conveniently stand with the very people who once vilified you, while lecturing others on development," the statement noted.

Abdala concluded by reaffirming Wiper’s commitment to strengthening the opposition ahead of the 2027 General Election.

"Wiper Patriotic Front remains focused on building a credible, united opposition that offers real alternatives for 2027. We will not be distracted by noise from defectors seeking relevance. Kenyans see through the hypocrisy. We stand firmly with H.E. Kalonzo Musyoka and the people of Kenya. The politics of empty rhetoric will not derail our mission," the statement concluded.

Elsewhere, this comes days after Omar responded to criticism that followed his recent remarks touching on the Mt. Kenya region.

In a statement on Sunday, May 24, Omar said his comments were misunderstood and taken out of context.

He said he never intended to offend or demean any community and reaffirmed his commitment to national unity.

"My comments were never intended to demean, offend, or target any community," the statement read in part.

Omar explained that his remarks were linked to his long-standing advocacy on historical land injustices affecting the Coastal region and not an attempt to incite ethnic division.

"Throughout my public life, I have remained firmly committed to upholding the dignity, rights, and unity of all Kenyans. The remarks in question were made within the context of my long-standing advocacy on historical land injustices affecting the Coastal region, and were never intended to promote division, hostility, or animosity among communities," the statement added.

Omar also acknowledged that some Kenyans, especially from the Central Kenya region, may have been hurt by the remarks and issued an apology.

"Nevertheless, I fully appreciate that some of our brothers and sisters, particularly from the Central Kenya region, may have felt aggrieved by the remarks. To all those who may have been offended, I sincerely regret the misunderstanding and extend my apology," the statement further read.