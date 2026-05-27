Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced planned power outages affecting parts of Nairobi, Uasin Gishu, Nandi, and Kirinyaga counties on Thursday.

Kenya Power has announced planned power outages affecting parts of Nairobi, Uasin Gishu, Nandi, and Kirinyaga counties on Thursday, May 28.

In a notice on Wednesday, May 27, the company said the interruptions will take place between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m. in most affected areas, while some parts of Nandi County will experience outages from 10.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m.

In Nairobi County, customers in parts of Zimmerman will be affected from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. Areas listed include Car Wash Zimmerman, Seventh Day Adventist and adjacent customers.

Another outage in the city will affect parts of Gumba Estate, Mbinda and surrounding areas during the same hours.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

KPLC also announced extensive interruptions along Ngong Road and Naivasha Road.

Areas expected to be affected include Jockey Club, War Memorial Cemetery, parts of Talanta Stadium, Dagoretti Corner, The Junction Mall, Bamboo Lane, Riara Road, Naivasha Road, Wanyee Road, Kawangware, Gitanga Road, Kingara Road and nearby estates.

Schools and institutions expected to be affected include Braeburn School, Rusinga School, the Meteorological Department offices, Nairobi City County staff houses, Melchizedek Hospital, Riruta Primary, Riruta Police and Lepic School among others.

In Uasin Gishu County, the outage will affect Bayete, Kerita, Kitingia, Cherus, Ndungulu, Kaptega, Kapsundei, Sengalo, Chereber, Kapchorwa, Ndanai, Ngarua, Kondoo, Kapkeno, Languse, Cheboror and adjacent areas from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Meanwhile, in Nandi County, customers in Cheribisi, Arwos Center, St. Roberts Arwos and nearby areas will experience power interruptions from 10.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m.

In the Mt. Kenya region, the planned outage will affect areas in Kirinyaga County including Mweru Coffee Factory, Kinuri, Ngamwa, Karaba Dispensary, Mahuri Farm, Mutonga, and Kabuta Market.

Kigetuini, Kimathi, Rutune Primary, Mitundu, Kangure, Kambwe, Kaini, Gumba Dispensary, Kariara Mawe, Geitwa, Kibuu and adjacent customers will also be affected.