Editor's Review Three workers lost their lives after a tragic incident at Makindu Boys High School where they reportedly drowned inside a septic tank.

Three workers lost their lives after a tragic incident at Makindu Boys High School in Makueni County, where they reportedly drowned inside a septic tank.

According to reports, the three had been hired to empty sewage from the school’s septic system when the accident happened.

The workers reportedly suffocated after entering the confined space due to inadequate oxygen levels before falling unconscious inside the tank.

Following the incident, emergency personnel from the Makueni County Government, alongside teams from the Kenya Red Cross, arrived at the scene to carry out retrieval efforts.

The recovery operation was successful, with all three bodies eventually removed from the septic tank.

Authorities have since commenced investigations to determine the circumstances that led to the fatal accident.

File image of first responders at the scene

This comes months after tragedy struck Queen of Angels School in Turbo, Uasin Gishu County, after a pit latrine collapsed, killing three pupils.

Confirming the incident, Tapsagoi Ward MCA Nicolas Bitok said that all the bodies had been retrieved and taken to the mortuary.

"This morning, we received deeply saddening news from our school, Queen of Angels, where a latrine suddenly collapsed, trapping three children inside.

"Tragically, the children were retrieved from the debris but had already lost their lives. Their bodies have been taken to the mortuary," he said.

Bitok noted that heavy rains may have played a role in weakening the structure of the latrine, as the area had experienced intense downpours for over a week.

"This heartbreaking incident occurred after heavy rains had been pounding the area for over a week, which may have weakened the structure of the latrine.

"It is also possible that the facility had been in use for a long time without maintenance, which contributed to its collapse," he added.

Bitok insisted that the incident was an accident and sent his condolences to the affected parents and the school fraternity.

"We believe this was an accident. There are no words strong enough to express our sorrow. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the parents of the deceased children, our ward, and the county at large," he concluded.