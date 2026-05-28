Editor's Review The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has issued a public warning over a falsified batch of the cancer drug Phesgo circulating in the Kenyan market.

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has issued a public warning over a falsified batch of the cancer drug Phesgo circulating in the Kenyan market.

In a statement on Thursday, May 28, the board said the fake product was discovered during post-marketing surveillance activities conducted to monitor medicines and other health products available in the market.

"During the course of these surveillance activities, the Board has identified a falsified batch of Phesgo (Pertuzumab/ Trastuzumab), Batch Number C5290S20, currently circulating in the Kenyan market," the statement read.

PPB explained that the falsified batch had several differences when compared to the genuine Roche-manufactured Phesgo product.

According to the regulator, Batch Number C5290S20 does not correspond to any authentic Roche batch number.

In addition, the vial in the fake batch contains a white powder instead of the genuine product’s ready-to-use liquid solution.

The board further clarified that authentic Phesgo is supplied as a clear to opalescent, colorless to slightly brownish liquid intended for subcutaneous administration and should never appear in powder form.

"Phesgo is never supplied as a powder and does not require reconstitution. The falsified batch may contain incorrect, insufficient, or harmful ingredients, and its quality, safety, and efficacy cannot be guaranteed," the statement added.

PPB cautioned that use of the falsified medicine poses a serious threat to patients, especially cancer patients relying on the treatment.

The board urged procurement agencies, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, pharmacists, pharmaceutical technologists, healthcare professionals, and members of the public to immediately stop handling the affected batch and report any sightings to the regulator.

"Procurement agencies, distributors, wholesalers and retailers, pharmacists, pharmaceutical technologists, all healthcare professionals and members of the public should immediately stop the distribution and use of Phesgo (Pertuzumab/Trastuzumab), Batch Number C5290S20 and report any encounter with this falsified batch to the Pharmacy and Poisons Board," the statement further read.

File image of the fake Phesgo drug

PPB also warned stakeholders against sourcing medicines from unauthorized suppliers, saying this violates Kenyan law and puts patients at risk.

"All stakeholders within the supply chain to procure HPTs exclusively from licensed manufacturers, importers, distributors, and retailers. Procuring from unlicensed sources endangers patients and constitutes a violation of the Pharmacy and Poisons Act, Cap 244 of the Laws of Kenya," the statement noted.

PPB said it would work with investigative agencies to track down those behind the circulation of the falsified medicine.

"The Board, together with relevant Government investigative agencies, will take firm action against any individual or entity involved in the distribution of this and any other falsified batches of HPTs," the statement concluded.

PPB advised members of the public and healthcare professionals to report any substandard medicines through its official reporting channels, including the online portal, USSD code *271# or by calling 0795743049.

This comes months after PPB issued a public notice warning manufacturers, importers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers and supermarkets against the sale and distribution of unregistered, falsified and counterfeit health products.

In a notice on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, the regulator also cautioned supermarkets, cosmetic shops, household goods stores, online sellers and other general retail outlets against stocking or selling prescription-only medicines, saying such practices violate the law and will attract regulatory action.

PPB warned that the importation, possession, distribution, sale or use of unregistered, falsified, counterfeit or recalled health products is illegal within the Republic of Kenya and will lead to serious consequences for those involved.

According to the regulator, individuals and entities found handling such products risk prosecution and criminal liability, including action against superintendent pharmacists or pharmaceutical technologists, persons acting under their direction, managers or persons in charge of premises, as well as directors and owners of the establishments.

The board further said enforcement measures may include suspension or revocation of operating licences and the closure of premises found to be in violation of the law.

On the sale of medicines in retail outlets, PPB reiterated that supermarkets, cosmetic shops, household goods stores, online sellers and other general retailers are not authorised to stock, sell or supply prescription-only medicines.

The regulator warned that any outlet found contravening this requirement will be subject to regulatory sanctions, including prosecution of owners, managers and directors, and advised businesses unsure of which health products they may lawfully sell to seek guidance directly from the Board.