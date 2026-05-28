Editor's Review Jasuba is accused of inciting the Kenyan Republic to commit an act of terrorism against Ruto.

Advocates of the High Court were taken aback by the responses given by Bunge La Mwananchi Leader Evans Kawala Jasuba when he was arraigned in court on Thursday, May 28.

Jasuba's responses almost pointed to admitting to having committed the offence, and his lawyer, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, was forced to step in and prevent him from blowing the case away.

Jasuba was accused of inciting Kenyans to commit a terrorist act against President William Ruto during his address at the Jacaranda grounds.

When questioned whether he committed his act, his response left lawyers and people attending the court proceedings holding back their laughter.

"These words were calculated to incite the Kenyan public to carry out a terrorist act against the Head of State. Evans Kawala, have you understood the charge? Is it true or not true?" the court official posed.

"Yes, I understand, but that one is just content," Kawala responded.

A file photo of Babu Owino representing Evans Jasuba in court.



Upon a second enquiry on whether or not the accusation was true or not, the Bunge la Mwananchi member gave an answer which prompted Babu to tell him, 'don't talk', as another lawyer looked down in disappointment.

The court acknowledged that he had entered a plea of 'not guilty' and proceeded with the matter. Babu proceeded to request that his client be granted reasonable bail or be released on personal bond terms.

"The bail and bond policy of the court stipulates that cash bail or court should be applied in a manner that suggests that it is not punishing before trial. This accused person is still innocent, and even if you look at his face, there is still innocence in him," the MP told the court.

Babu Owino managed to secure Jasuba's release on a Ksh50,000 cash bail or Ksh500,000 bond. The case will be mentioned on June 22.

"Having considered that the prosecution is not opposed to the grant of bail and bond, the accused person may be set at liberty upon securing a bond of Ksh500,000 with one surety of the same amount.

"In the alternative, the accused person may be released upon depositing cash bail of Ksh50,000 with one contact person," the judge stated.

The accused was arrested by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kayole. The DCI dispelled claims of abduction and confirmed he was arrested for making inciting remarks.