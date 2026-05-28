Editor's Review "My heart goes out to the parents, guardians, students, teachers, and the entire school community during this painful time."

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta sent his heartfelt condolences to the families and victims of the fire tragedy at Utumishi Girls' Academy, which left 16 students dead.

Uhuru condoled with the families mourning the loss of their loved ones as well as the entire school fraternity.

He termed the aftermath of the tragedy as a painful and heavy loss, and wished them strength during the difficult period.

"My heart goes out to the parents, guardians, students, teachers, and the entire school community during this painful time. I pray for God's comfort and strength for every family bearing this heavy loss.

"May God grant eternal peace to those we have lost, comfort to those mourning, a swift recovery to the injured, and courage to all affected in the days ahead," Uhuru wrote.

A photo of the dormitory at Utumishi Girls' Academy that went up in flames.



The DCP Party also condoled with the families of the 16 students who lost their lives in the fire tragedy. However, Secretary-General Senator John Methu argued that the tragedy would have been contained earlier.

Methu claimed that the government had received information about the fire early enough, but took too long to respond. He questioned why several children had to die despite the school's proximity to police and army camps.

DCP demanded that the government take responsibility for the loss of lives and the injuries sustained by learners at the institution.

The party called on Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to resign, and demanded that Education CS Ogamba Migos be censured for the calamity.

The fire broke out at 3 a.m on Thursday. Apart from the 16 who died, scores of others were injured, while a few students remain unaccounted for.

Police are yet to establish what caused the fire. CS Ogamba warned the public against speculating that it was an arson attack.