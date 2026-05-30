Editor's Review A candidate who eyed the Ol Kalou MP seat in the July by-election on a DCP ticket said he would not associate with the Gachagua-led party again.

Gospel music artiste turned politician Paul Waiganjo has announced quitting Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) over what he said was unfairness in nominations.

On Friday, May 29, Waiganjo joined Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano for a function in Nyandarua, during which he stated his political stance.

He said he opted to cut ties with the Rigathi Gachagua-led DCP party over claims of favouritism in the party primaries held on May 9.

Waiganjo declared that he would not associate with DCP, adding that his supporters would tell him where to go and which party to consider.

Meanwhile, he hinted at crossing over to the Kenya Kwanza faction, urging the Ol Kalou constituencies to maintain peace and elect a leader who would transform their lives.

"Three weeks back, I was in the race for the DCP ticket for the Ol Kalou MP by-election. The truth is we experienced lots of challenges, what we expected did not happen. We had expected that the nomination would be free and fair, but that was not the case," he said.

"We saw people being ferried from other constituencies to come and vote for a certain candidate, and they were under instructions to choose a certain candidate. The party that I had worked for failed me. I want to say I am no longer a DCP member. I wish all the candidates success. I will not be in DCP, I will listen to what the people will tell me and which party they prefer," he added.

Paul Waiganjo addressing his supporters in Nyandarua.

At the same time, CS Miano courted Waiganjo to Kenya Kwanza, which she said is the winning team both in the by-election and next year's vote.

"Welcoming our brother Paul Waiganjo to the team as we purposefully match forward together for Ol Kalou. Leadership is about bridging gaps and putting the people first. Together, we ensure a prosperous future for Nyandarua! Karibu," she said.

Waiganjo lost the DCP nomination to Sammy Ngotho, who secured 12,957 votes to clinch victory. Waiganjo finished second with 4,978 votes.

In a statement, DCP congratulated Ngotho for his success in the primaries ahead of the upcoming poll.

Ngotho previously contested the Ol Kalou parliamentary seat on a UDA ticket during the 2022 general election, where he came in second.

Following that defeat, he was appointed as a protocol officer in the office of then deputy president Rigathi Gachagua.

Ngotho will now face Samuel Muchina Nyagah of UDA, who won his party’s nomination with 3,221 votes, narrowly edging out George Wambugu Kanuri, who garnered 3,077 votes.

The Ol Kalou parliamentary seat became vacant following the death of area MP David Njuguna Kiaraho, who passed away on Sunday, March 29, while undergoing specialised treatment at The Nairobi Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announced that the Ol Kalou Constituency by‑election will take place on July 16.