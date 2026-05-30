Editor's Review I have fought so hard for this country; I don't deserve to be killed - Orengo

Siaya Governor James Orengo claimed that an attempt was made on his life after his motorcade came under heavy attack during his tour of Homa Bay County on Friday, May 29.

Orengo claimed that alleged goons pelted his convoy with stones, smashing the windscreen of the vehicle ferrying him and destroying several others.

He pleaded with President William Ruto to spare his life, as he linked the attack to the withdrawal of his security.

The Governor drew parallels between the incident and the assassinations of Robert Ouko, Tom Mboya and J.M Kariuki, whom he claimed also had their security withdrawn before they were taken out.

"Please, Ruto, don't let what happened to Tom Mboya happen to me.. Please don't kill me. I have fought so hard for this country; I don't deserve to be killed.

A photo of a vehicle in Governor James Orengo's motorcade that was stoned by suspected goons.



"I don't want to be the next one, but that does not mean that I fear death. I am prepared to pay the price for democracy," Orengo stated.

The Siaya County Boss argued that the attack was not a coincidence or an accident but could have been planned.

He confirmed that he was safe, but two members of his team were injured in the attack and were receiving treatment at a hospital in Homa Bay town.

Orengo sensationally claimed that Governor Gladys Wanga allegedly had a hand in the attack, and lashed out at the police officers for doing nothing to stop the incident.

"It is deeply shameful and hypocritical for Gladys Wanga to masquerade as a leader and a mother while orchestrating the cold-blooded slaughter of other mothers' children for political mileage.

"What is even more telling is that all these violent incidents occurred in the full glare of the police, who stood by as mere bystanders," he wrote.

He added that the incident would not deter him from his course: fighting for democracy and constitutionalism and ensuring that Kenya does not regress into a police state.

The Siaya Governor thanked the people of Homa Bay County who retaliated against the attack in a bid to protect him.

The incident comes a week after his security was withdrawn. Orengo had also come under fire after the people of Homa Bay County accused him of disrespecting their governor.

The self-proclaimed ODM People's Party Leader is accused of making sexist remarks against Wanga and refusing to apologise for the same.