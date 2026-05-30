May 30, 2026 at 10:24 AM

Editor's Review Sunny intervals are being experienced across places this morning, with the possibility of rainfall developing in some areas later on.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a forecast outlining how weather conditions will be on Saturday, May 30.

According to the weatherman, rainfall is anticipated in select areas of the Highlands, both west and east of the Rift Valley, as well as parts of the North Eastern region and the Coast.

At the same time, strong southerly to southeasterly winds exceeding 25 knots (12.5 m/s) are forecast across portions of the North Western, North Eastern, South Eastern Lowlands, and Coastal counties.

At least 20 counties in the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the Rift Valley experienced showers and thunderstorms Friday night, May 29.

They include Kakamega, Vihiga, Busia, Bungoma, Kisumu, Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Siaya, Homa Bay, Kericho, Nandi, Bomet, Nakuru, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Trans Nzoia, and Narok.

Sunny intervals are being experienced this morning, with a possibility of rainfall in a few areas around Busia.

By the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms are forecast to develop in some locations.

Highlands east of the Rift Valley

The counties here include Nyeri, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Embu, Meru, Kiambu, Tharaka Nithi, Laikipia, Nyandarua, and Nairobi.

File image of Kenya Met Director Edward Muriuki.

This morning began with cloudy conditions and light rains in some areas, breaking into sunny intervals.

The afternoon will be mostly sunny, with a chance of showers over the high ground.

North western Kenya

Comprises Turkana and Samburu counties.

Sunny intervals are expected to prevail throughout the day.

Strong southeasterly winds exceeding 25 knots (12.5 m/s) are expected in parts of Turkana County.

North eastern Kenya

The counties here include Marsabit, Garissa, Mandera, Wajir, and Isiolo.

The morning has brought rains in the same locations, with afternoon showers expected later on.

Strong southerly to southeasterly winds above 25 knots (12.5 m/s) are anticipated across Marsabit, Garissa, Mandera, Wajir, and Isiolo counties.

South eastern lowlands

The counties here include Machakos, Makueni, Kitui, Taita Taveta, and Kajiado.

Sunny intervals are dominating this morning.

Strong southerly winds above 25 knots (12.5 m/s) are forecast over parts of Makueni and Kitui counties.

Coast

Comprises Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu, and Tana River counties.

Several places are experiencing rainfall this morning.

The afternoon will also see showers across multiple locations.

Strong southerly winds exceeding 25 knots (12.5 m/s) are expected across all coastal counties.