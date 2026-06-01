Editor's Review ODM has issued a fresh set of political, economic and public health demands while reaffirming its commitment to the broad-based government.

ODM has issued a fresh set of political, economic, and public health demands while reaffirming its commitment to the broad-based government.

During a rally in Kisumu on Sunday, May 31, the party addressed issues ranging from the fuel crisis and school safety to concerns surrounding public health programs and Ebola preparedness.

According to ODM, the party remains committed to its cooperation arrangement within government and says it intends to continue building alliances ahead of future political contests.

"We reaffirm our commitment to staying in the broad-based government and in Government now and in the future, and building partnerships to capture power. We call for full implementation of the 10-point agenda, in particular the question of compensation of victims of post-election violence," the party said.

ODM also addressed ongoing economic pressures facing Kenyans, particularly fuel shortages and related concerns, expressing hope that government interventions will ease the situation.

"We remain cognisant of the present economic challenges facing Kenyans, in particular the fuel crisis, and remain hopeful that the Government will step up the intermediary measures and interventions it has put in place even as we wait for the war in the Middle East to dissipate," the party added.

File image of an ODM rally in Kisumu

ODM further turned its attention to school safety, referencing the recent fire tragedy at Utumishi Academy and calling for urgent action to prevent similar incidents in learning institutions.

"The ODM party is deeply concerned about the safety of our children in school following the recent dire tragedy in Utumishi Academy in Gilgil. We call for a speedy review of the implementation status of all the recommendations of all previous committees and commissions formed to look into safety in all schools with a view to ending, once and for all, tragedies witnessed at Utumishi Academy," the party further read.

ODM also weighed in on public health discussions surrounding Ebola and other internationally supported health programs, arguing that misinformation and politics should not overshadow public education and preparedness efforts.

"Call for a robust public debate, education, and input on Kenya's internationally backed public health programs with particular focus on Ebola to weed out misinformation, disinformation, and politics on health matters. We call for the Chair of Health, Dr. James Nyikal, to immediately institute a Parliamentary inquiry into this matter through the Committee of Health," the party noted.

Meanwhile, ODM leader and Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga has dismissed the possibility of a political alliance with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking on Sunday, May 31, he instead called on ODM supporters to remain loyal to the party.

Oburu made it clear that, in his view, an alliance involving Gachagua was not among the options he would pursue, instead pointing to continued cooperation with existing political partners.

"My message today is to urge my people, the Luo community, to remain steadfast in ODM, as they are the true pillar of this party. I am here to tell our political opponents that we are aiming for power in 2027, and we are completely unafraid.

"Personally, I will not lead my people into an alliance with Gachagua. Instead, we are ready to engage in strategic negotiations with like-minded parties, starting with UDA, our current partners," he said.