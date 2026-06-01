Editor's Review The MP aspirant claimed that he was a target of a well-calculated smear campaign.

Felix Mambo, a politician eyeing the Mavoko parliamentary seat, addressed claims that he was among the two perpetrators found liable for the Kyanguli Tragedy, a school fire that killed 67 students in 2001.

In a statement issued on Sunday, May 31, Mambo denied that he was the same person as 'Felix Mambo Ngumbao' who is listed as a perpetrator of the Kyanguli Secondary School.

He explained that while he shared two names with the convicted student, his third name and age cleared him of any relation to the crime.

The student came under fire after screenshots of a search about the tragedy were shared online after he consoled with the parents and students of Utumishi Girls Academy.





A snapshot of the Wikipedia page summary of the Kyanguli Fire Tragedy.



"Kyanguli fire tragedy happened in 2001 when I was in Class 7.

"The perpetrators were Felix Mambo Ngumbao and Davis Onyango Opiyo. My name is Felix Mambo Nduli," the statement read in part.

Mambo further claimed that the links to the Kyanguli Tragedy were a smear campaign to undermine his political bid to become the next Mavoko MP.

He sensationally accused Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti of allegedly sponsoring the mudslinging, and made it clear that he would not address the matter any further.

Court documents in a case where the MP aspirant was accused of defaming Governor Ndeti confirm that his full name is Felix Mambo Nduli.

The Kyanguli Fire Tragedy recorded one of the highest fatalities in school fires in the country. Apart from the 67 who died, 19 others were injured in the dormitory fire.

According to reports, the two main perpetrators, Davis Onyango and Felix Mambo Ngumbao, set the dormitory ablaze in protest against the new school administration.

They claimed that the students did not like the newly appointed school principal, the low quality of food, and the alleged frustration of students over unpaid school fees.

Furthermore, the cancellation of the schools' KCSE results over suspected cheating could have also caused the students' agitation.