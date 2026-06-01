Editor's Review The entire vehicle turned into a fireball with all occupants trapped inside.

A Mercedes-Benz vehicle burst into flames following a tragic accident at the Ole Sereni area of the Nairobi Expressway on Sunday, May 31.

CCTV footage of the accident showed that the vehicle veered off the fast lane, hit the guardrail, then a concrete pillar, before bursting into flames.

Details remain scanty about how many occupants were in the vehicle when the accident occurred and whether they survived the carnage

A second vehicle, which was closely trailing the car, also lost control and veered into the merging lane before the driver regained control and drove off.

A closer review of the CCTV footage revealed that the car that burst into flames was rammed into by the second vehicle while trying to change lanes.

A photo of the vehicle that burst into flames on the Nairobi expressway.

Seconds before the accident, the Mercedes-Benz was in the fast lane, and the second vehicle was approaching at a high speed.

The driver of the second car flashed their vehicle's lights, a signal used by drivers to alert those in front of them who are slower to give way.

However, by the time the Mercedes-Benz driver was changing lanes, the faster vehicle rammed into it from behind, causing it to lose control and ram into the mesh frames, guard rail, and pillar.

The road carnage caused a traffic snarl-up at the section of the expressway as some vehicles slowed down to view the accident, and other motorists tried to offer help to the victim.

Kenyans were divided about who or what caused the accident. A section of them claimed that the motorist in the second vehicle should be held responsible for the road accident.

They questioned why he was moving at high speeds, which they claimed was arguably above the prescribed limit on the Nairobi Expressway: 100km/hr.

On the other hand, some claimed that the driver of the vehicle that burst into flames should have given way early enough, as he should not have been driving slowly on the first lane.