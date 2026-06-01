Editor's Review The Ministry of Education has ordered a nationwide inspection of all boarding schools following the tragic dormitory fire at Utumishi Girls Academy.

The Ministry of Education has ordered a nationwide inspection of all boarding schools following the tragic dormitory fire at Utumishi Girls Academy.

Speaking on Sunday, May 31 night, Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok said the ministry had directed field officers to conduct the inspections within the next 10 days to determine whether the schools comply with the required safety standards.

The Basic Education PS said the ministry will take action against principals and schools who do not meet the required safety standards.

“We have directed our officers to conduct a thorough inspection within the next ten days of all boarding schools to confirm afresh whether they are meeting safety standards and recommendations.

“We are going to take serious action against any principal and school that violates the provisions of the safety standards deliberately,” he said.

File image of Basic Education PS Julius Bitok.

At the same time, PS Bitok said he had a meeting with principals and directors of education and emphasized the need for enhanced student engagement, describing the second term as delicate.

However, the Basic Education PS said some of the principals ignored his warning.

"I had a meeting with all the principals and county and regional directors of education, and I told them this is a very sensitive term and they must be on top of things; they must listen to the students, open avenues and channels of communication so that they can preempt any situation. Unfortunately, some principals did not listen that this is a delicate term,” he stated.

Bitok’s directive on all boarding schools comes days after a dormitory was torched at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, Nakuru county, resulting in the death of 16 students.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Sunday announced it had positively identified seven students alleged to have lit the fire at the dormitory.

The investigative agency said CCTV footage recovered from the school, coupled with enhanced review at the Forensic Imaging and Acoustic Laboratory, enabled detectives to positively identify the suspects.

According to the DCI, six of the seven identified students are among the eight suspects who had earlier been arrested in connection with the incident.

DCI noted that the seventh suspect was among the students released to their parents, and efforts to bring her into custody are ongoing.

“Of the eight suspects previously arrested, six have been positively identified and confirmed through the footage. The seventh identified student was among those earlier released to their parents and is currently not in custody. Efforts are now underway to trace and arrest her,” DCI stated.