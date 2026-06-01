Editor's Review Thousands of Kenyans on Monday, June 1, morning streamed into Wajir Stadium in Wajir County for the 63rd Madaraka Day Celebrations.

Thousands of Kenyans on Monday, June 1, morning streamed into Wajir Stadium in Wajir County for the 63rd Madaraka Day Celebrations.

The gates to the 10,000-capacity Wajir stadium were open by 4 AM, and by 7 AM the stadium was filled to capacity.

Screengrab image of the Madaraka Day Celebrations at Wajir Stadium.

President William Ruto is leading the country in the Madaraka Day Celebrations, which also feature military parades.

Senior government officials, including Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Cabinet Secretaries, are also attending the fete.

The event will also feature entertainment and performances by artists from the Northern Kenya region.

Screengrab image of Kenyans attending the Madaraka Day Celebrations at Wajir Stadium.

This is the first time a national celebration has been hosted in the northern Kenya region since independence.

The theme of the 2026 Madaraka Day Celebrations is ‘education, skills and the future’.

Speaking on Sunday, May 31, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the Madaraka Day celebrations will start at 7:00 AM and conclude by midday.

Screengrab image of Madaraka Day Celebrations at Wajir Stadium.

PS Omollo said the decision was informed by the weather conditions in Wajir and accommodating the Muslim faithful who have mid-day prayers.

“The stadium will host ten thousand members of the public, and the celebration will start early in the morning, given the place where we are. The weather is hot, and we expect everybody to be seated by 7 AM, with his excellency the president expected to come into the stadium soon after.

“We want the celebration to end by mid-day because people have to break for mid-day prayers, but also, there are other programs lined up for the rest of the day, “he said.

Screengrab image of Madaraka Day Celebrations at Wajir Stadium.

PS Omollo also announced that the construction works at Wajir Stadium will be completed after the Madaraka Day celebrations.

“Remaining stadium works under KDF supervision will be completed after the celebrations, alongside ongoing efforts to improve local infrastructure, including road upgrades, community resettlement, and enhanced water access through a newly drilled borehole,” he added.