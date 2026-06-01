Editor's Review The milestone was achieved through the transportation of government-subsidized fertilizer to depots in Ol Kalou and Nyahururu.

Kenya Railways has announced the revival of freight operations along the Gilgil-Nyahururu branch line, marking the return of cargo train services on the route for the first time in 46 years.

In a statement on Monday, June 1, the corporation said the milestone was achieved through the transportation of government-subsidized fertilizer to depots in Ol Kalou and Nyahururu.

"Kenya Railways transported 396 tonnes of Government-subsidized fertilizer from Athi River Railway Station to the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) depots in Ol Kalou and Nyahururu, marking the revival of freight services on the Gilgil-Nyahururu branch line after 46 years," the statement read.

The corporation said the movement was conducted using 11 Metre Gauge Railway (MGR) wagons and represents a major step in restoring the line’s role in regional logistics and transportation.

"The movement, undertaken using 11 Metre Gauge Railway (MGR) wagons, is the first cargo train to operate on the corridor since its closure and underscores the railway’s role in supporting economic growth, regional development, and enhanced connectivity," the statement added.

File image of a Kenya Railways freight train

The fertilizer shipment is expected to benefit farmers in major agricultural zones across Nyandarua and Laikipia counties, where farming remains a key economic activity.

"The Rail Mavuno fertilizer will support farmers across Nyandarua and Laikipia counties, regions renowned for agricultural production, including potatoes, carrots, cabbages, peas and other horticultural crops, as well as long-term crops such as wheat," the statement noted.

According to Kenya Railways, the revival has also drawn interest from several companies seeking to utilize the railway for cargo movement and logistics services.

"The revival of the line has already attracted interest from key players across various sectors.Potential and existing customers include OCP Kenya for fertilizer transportation, Bamburi Cement PLC for cement products, New Kenya Cooperative Creameries (New KCC) for dairy logistics, and Autoports Freight Terminals Ltd. for freight and logistics services," the statement further read.

Beyond the transportation of fertilizer and industrial goods, Kenya Railways indicated that additional opportunities exist for moving construction materials such as sand and building stones, as well as livestock and agricultural products.

The restoration project is also expected to reintroduce passenger transport services along the route.

"Beyond freight transportation, the restored railway line will also support passenger services, providing communities along the corridor with a safe, reliable, affordable and environmentally friendly mode of transport," the statement added.

The corporation added that the return of rail operations could transform mobility and economic activities in the region.

Kenya Railways further emphasized the broader economic benefits expected from the restoration project.

"The return of rail services is expected to improve mobility, enhance access to markets and social services, promote tourism, and strengthen regional integration.

"The resumption of freight and passenger services along the corridor is expected to lower transportation costs, stimulate trade and investment, create employment opportunities, and support sustainable economic growth in the region," the statement concluded.

File image of a Kenya Railways freight train

This comes days after Kenya Railways warned members of the public against fake social media accounts impersonating the corporation and targeting unsuspecting passengers seeking Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) booking services online.

In an update on Monday, May 25, the corporation stated that several TikTok pages claiming to offer SGR booking and customer support services are operated by fraudsters seeking to con travelers.

Among the accounts flagged were pages posing as 'SGR Online Booking Services,' 'SGR Booking Services,' and 'StandardGauge Railway Helpline.'

The pages display contact numbers and claim to offer Madaraka Express booking assistance, despite having no affiliation with Kenya Railways.

Kenya Railways clarified that it does not operate any official TikTok account and urged the public to avoid engaging with any profiles claiming to represent the corporation on the platform.

"Please note that these pages are managed by fraudsters who are out to con unsuspecting members of the public.

"Kenya Railways does not have an official TikTok account, and any accounts claiming to represent us on that platform are fake," the corporation said.

Passengers seeking assistance or ticketing services have been advised to use only official Kenya Railways communication channels to avoid falling victim to online scams.

The corporation directed customers to contact them through the following verified channels: Tel: 0709907000/0709907555 and Email: [email protected]/[email protected].