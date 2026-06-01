Editor's Review The Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, has established two new police stations to enhance security and policing services.

The Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, has established two new police stations to enhance security and policing services.

In a gazette notice issued on Friday, May 29, IG Kanja designated Chagaiya in Kesses, Uasin Gishu County, as a new police station.

The Inspector General of Police also established the Oleopolos-Kisamis police station in Kajiado West, Kajiado County.

IG Kanja exercised powers conferred by Section 40 (1) of the National Police Service Act to establish the two police stations.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 40 (1) of the National Police Service Act, 2023, the Inspector-General designates various establishments particulars of which are set out in the schedule hereto to be Police Stations for the purpose of this Act,” read the gazette notice in part.

File image of Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja.

This comes two months after IG Kanja established five new police stations across the country.

In a gazette notice dated Friday, March 27, IG Kanja designated Gataka Police Station in Kajiado North, Otonglo Police Station in Kisumu West, and Mabera Police Station in Kuria West as new police stations.

The police IG also designated Lagbogol Police Station in Wajir East and Thuura Police Station in Imenti East as new stations.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 40 (1) of the National Police Service Act, the Inspector-General designates the establishments particulars of which are set out in the Schedule hereto to be a Station for the purpose of this Act,” the notice in part.

A police station serves as the administrative and command hub for all police services.

Each station is responsible for registering victims of crime and violence within its jurisdiction and establishing support mechanisms for them.

The Police stations are headed by an Officer Commanding Station (OCS) and are also equipped with holding cells, an armory, and operational vehicles.