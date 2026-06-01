Editor's Review Sudi urged residents to make better decisions when voting and choose leaders who will work for them.

On Sunday, May 31, Kapseret MP opined that fellow UDA lawmaker and Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Boss should be sent packing in the 2027 elections.

Speaking during the Thanksgiving ceremony of Archbishop Paul Gathuo, Sudi accused Boss of being an absentee leader.

He admitted that he was impressed by the large number of aspirants who had expressed interest in the Woman Rep position and argued that the incumbent should just go home without putting up a fight.

"Our Woman Rep should go home. Let us be honest with each other, you cannot miss all functions, you are not seen anywhere, and when you appear, you are just causing a fracas," Sudi stated.

The MP took a swipe at the Woman Rep over causing a storm after residents stopped her from distributing milk coolers in the county and insisted that she must wait for Governor Johnathan Bii, whom he also accused of being a no-show.

A file photo of Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi.



"The other day, we saw her fighting with the governor of coolers, which was a county project. The governor could have been the one to organise the people, but he too is unavailable," he stated.

Sudi told the Uasin Gishu voters to be more deliberate when electing their leaders and urged them to choose leaders who will deliver and work for the people.

Meanwhile, he championed President William Ruto's re-election in the upcoming General Election and urged locals to turn up in large numbers and vote for him.

The Kapseret lawmaker reiterated his claim that the votes would be topped up, not by rigging, but by more Kenyans registering and voting for Ruto.

He maintained that Ruto would not become the first president to serve for only one term, and called out former Head of State Uhuru Kenyatta for betraying his former deputy.

The legislator urged Uhuru to steer clear of politics and questioned why he had suddenly turned against a man who stood by him as he was elected twice to the highest office on the land.