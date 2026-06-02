Editor's Review Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has sanctioned five individuals, including Kenyan footballer Fred Nkata, after they were found guilty of match manipulation.

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has sanctioned five individuals, including Kenyan footballer Fred Nkata, after they were found guilty of match manipulation linked to a Uganda Premier League fixture.

In a statement on Monday, June 1, FUFA said the sanctions were imposed by the FUFA Ethics and Disciplinary Committee following investigations into a match played on November 8, 2025.

"The FUFA Ethics and Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned five individuals after finding them guilty of match manipulation, in violation of Articles 43 and 44 of the FUFA Ethics and Disciplinary Code," the federation said.

FUFA explained that the penalties stemmed from the investigation into the league match involving Lugazi FC and Buhimba United Saints FC.

"The sanctions relate to the Uganda Premier League match between Lugazi FC and Buhimba United Saints FC played on 8th November 2025," the association added.

Nkata was among those handed a five-year ban.

Buhimba United Saints FC teammate Moses Ayebale also received a five-year suspension from all football-related activities.

Another Buhimba United Saints FC player, Ramadhan Dudu, was banned for two years, while the club's Technical Director James Kalumba was handed a five-year ban.

File image of Fred Nkata

Former player Ali Feni received a lifetime ban after FUFA found that he had coordinated match-fixing in several matches, including the Lugazi FC versus Buhimba United Saints FC fixture, by acting as an intermediary between players and match-fixers.

FUFA said the sanctions took effect immediately, although those affected have the option of challenging the decision through the appeals process.

"FUFA has communicated the decisions to all concerned parties, and the sanctions took effect immediately upon notification. The affected parties reserve the right to appeal," the statement concluded.

This comes months after two Kenyan footballers were handed a one-year suspension each after being found guilty of double registration in a disciplinary ruling.

The decision followed investigations into player eligibility involving Santos Hotspurs, Nairobi FC, and Kirinyaga Stars.

The case centered on allegations that two players were registered under different identities at separate clubs.

Investigators established that Bernard Oelle, who featured for Santos Hotspurs, was also registered as Maira Oelle at Nairobi FC.

Findings show that he was first registered at Nairobi FC before appearing for Santos Hotspurs under a different name.

In a separate but related finding, Nganga Ebrahim of Santos Hotspurs was also registered as Ebrahim Hassan at Kirinyaga Stars.

Records indicate that he was first registered at Kirinyaga Stars in 2020 before his subsequent registration elsewhere.

Following the findings, the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) delivered its verdict on the matter.

Fortune Kinderen was awarded the win on a 3-point, 2-0 goal basis as a result of the breach of registration rules.

Additionally, the players Bernard Oelle and Nganga Ebrahim were each suspended for 365 days for double registration.