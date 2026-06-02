Editor's Review President William Ruto has broken his silence on the proposed US Ebola quarantine facility in Laikipia County.

President William Ruto has broken his silence on the proposed US Ebola quarantine facility in Laikipia County.

Speaking during a media roundtable on Monday, June 1, President Ruto said he approved the facility to be established at Laikipia Air Base following a request from the US government.

The Head of State explained that his decision was informed by the strong ties between Kenya and the US, describing the relationship as mutually beneficial.

“Our partnership with the American government is a partnership that is mutually beneficial to us and to them.

“When President Trump asked the government of Kenya to support them by having a center in Laikipia Airbase, I gave the okay because it was an agreement and partnership with friends who have walked with Kenya for 30-40 years,” said Ruto.

File image of President William Ruto.

The President noted that the US government has supported Kenya over the years and deployed huge resources to tackle diseases, including HIV and Aids.

“The American government has supported us; they have deployed huge resources in Kenya to work with us on HIV and Aids and other diseases,” he stated.

President Ruto also mentioned that the country has 23 facilities designated for screening, isolation, and treatment of Ebola patients.

The facilities include Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), National Police Service Referral Hospital, Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret, Thika, and Alupe Hospital in Busia.

“We have 23 other facilities set up to make sure there is proper screening, and if there is any positive Ebola case, then they are immediately isolated and treated to avoid any spread of the disease,” he stated.

The President further faulted those questioning the government's efforts to prepare for and respond to the Ebola disease.

“I want to ask those questioning our preparedness in making sure we deal with the Ebola challenge if it gets to our country; what are they telling us? Are they saying we should not prepare? Are they telling us we should not be ready?" Ruto posed.

This comes after residents of Nanyuki took to the streets on Monday, June, to protest against the establishment of an Ebola Quarantine facility in the county.

The protesters made their way into the town's central business district, holding placards and the Kenyan flag.

The locals went as far as sitting in the middle of the Nanyuki-Nyeri Highway and expressing their displeasure with the proposal, claiming that it would put their lives at risk.

They demanded that the government abandon the project and kept chanting anti-government slogans as they marched across the town.

The protestors also marched towards the army barracks in Nanyuki, where they sang and chanted anti-oppression songs.

On Friday, May 29, the High Court issued orders temporarily blocking the proposed establishment of a US-linked Ebola facility in Kenya.

Justice Patricia Nyaundi issued the orders on Friday, May 29, following a petition filed by the Katiba Institute.

“A conservatory order is hereby issued restraining the Respondents from establishing, operationalizing, facilitating, approving or permitting the establishment and/or operation of any Ebola exposure, quarantine, isolation or treatment facility in Kenya pursuant to any arrangement with the United States of America or any foreign government or agency pending the inter-parties hearing of this application,” the orders read in part.