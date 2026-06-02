Editor's Review The historic Nyahururu Safari Train has returned to service, marking the revival of the iconic Thomson’s Falls Rail after 46 years.

The historic Nyahururu Safari Train has returned to service, marking the revival of the iconic Thomson’s Falls Rail after 46 years.

In an update on Monday, June 1, Kenya Railways said the restored railway line reconnects Nairobi, Gilgil, Ol Kalou and Nyahururu.

"After 46 years, the iconic Thomson’s Falls Rail is back on track, reconnecting Nairobi, Gilgil, Ol Kalou and Nyahururu through the scenic Nyahururu Safari Train," the corporation said.

The revived service is expected to improve connectivity between the four towns while also boosting domestic tourism.

"Experience a journey through the heart of Kenya aboard a safe, comfortable and affordable rail service that blends history, adventure, and convenience. Rediscover the charm of rail travel and explore the beauty of the Aberdare region like never before," the corporation added.

According to Kenya Railways, passengers can choose between first class and economy class travel.

A first-class ticket from Nairobi to Nyahururu costs Ksh1,300, while an economy class ticket costs Ksh600.

Travelers heading from Nairobi to Gilgil will pay Ksh960 in First Class and Ksh450 in Economy Class.

Those traveling between Nairobi and Ol Kalou will pay KSh1,160 in First Class and KSh550 in Economy Class.

For shorter journeys, fares between Gilgil and Ol Kalou are set at KSh200 in First Class and KSh100 in Economy Class, while travel between Gilgil and Nyahururu costs KSh350 and KSh150 respectively.

Passengers traveling between Ol Kalou and Nyahururu will pay Ksh150 in First Class and Ksh50 in Economy Class.

The Nyahururu Safari Train will operate from Nairobi to Nyahururu every Tuesday and Friday.

The train will depart Nairobi at 10:00 a.m., arrive in Gilgil at 2:00 p.m., before departing at 2:15 p.m., reach Ol Kalou at 4:15 p.m., and leave at 4:20 p.m., before arriving in Nyahururu at 5:50 p.m.

For the return journey, the train will operate from Nyahururu to Nairobi every Wednesday and Sunday.

It will depart Nyahururu at 10:00 a.m., arrive in Ol Kalou at 11:30 a.m., and depart five minutes later, reach Gilgil at 1:35 p.m., and leave at 1:50 p.m., before arriving in Nairobi at 5:50 p.m.

File image of a Kenya Railways commuter train

At the same time, Kenya Railways announced the revival of freight operations along the Gilgil-Nyahururu branch line, marking the return of cargo train services on the route for the first time in 46 years.

In a statement, the corporation said the milestone was achieved through the transportation of government-subsidized fertilizer to depots in Ol Kalou and Nyahururu.

"Kenya Railways transported 396 tonnes of Government-subsidized fertilizer from Athi River Railway Station to the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) depots in Ol Kalou and Nyahururu, marking the revival of freight services on the Gilgil-Nyahururu branch line after 46 years," the statement read.

The corporation said the movement was conducted using 11 Metre Gauge Railway (MGR) wagons and represents a major step in restoring the line’s role in regional logistics and transportation.

"The movement, undertaken using 11 Metre Gauge Railway (MGR) wagons, is the first cargo train to operate on the corridor since its closure and underscores the railway’s role in supporting economic growth, regional development, and enhanced connectivity," the statement added.

According to Kenya Railways, the revival has also drawn interest from several companies seeking to utilize the railway for cargo movement and logistics services.

"The revival of the line has already attracted interest from key players across various sectors. Potential and existing customers include OCP Kenya for fertilizer transportation, Bamburi Cement PLC for cement products, New Kenya Cooperative Creameries (New KCC) for dairy logistics, and Autoports Freight Terminals Ltd. for freight and logistics services," the statement further read.

Beyond the transportation of fertilizer and industrial goods, Kenya Railways indicated that additional opportunities exist for moving construction materials such as sand and building stones, as well as livestock and agricultural products.

The restoration project is also expected to reintroduce passenger transport services along the route.

"Beyond freight transportation, the restored railway line will also support passenger services, providing communities along the corridor with a safe, reliable, affordable and environmentally friendly mode of transport," the statement added.

The corporation added that the return of rail operations could transform mobility and economic activities in the region.

Kenya Railways further emphasized the broader economic benefits expected from the restoration project.

"The return of rail services is expected to improve mobility, enhance access to markets and social services, promote tourism, and strengthen regional integration.

"The resumption of freight and passenger services along the corridor is expected to lower transportation costs, stimulate trade and investment, create employment opportunities, and support sustainable economic growth in the region," the statement concluded.