Editor's Review Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has issued an update on the ongoing construction of the 74-kilometre Mbita-Sori road.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has issued an update on the ongoing construction of the 74-kilometre Mbita-Sori road.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 2, PS Omollo said 17 kilometres of the road project have already been completed to bitumen standards.

He noted that ongoing works include heavy machinery deployment and base-layer preparation at the Sindo and Kiabuya sections.

“Significant progress has been made, with over 17 kilometres already completed to bitumen standards, while active works, including heavy machinery deployment and base-layer preparation, are ongoing across the Sindo and Kiabuya sections,” said PS Omollo.

The Interior PS highlighted that the project traverses Homa Bay and Migori counties, linking Suba North, Suba South and Nyatike constituencies.

File image of the Mbita-Sori Road.

PS Omollo said the road, which is being implemented by the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA), is opening up the Lake Victoria corridor and restoring mobility and opportunity to the region.

He observed that once completed, the road will improve access to the Ruma National Park, boosting tourism in the region.

“The road is expected to unlock multiple economic gains. It will ease the movement of fish from landing beaches to inland markets, strengthening the Blue Economy; improve access to Ruma National Park, boosting tourism; and streamline cross-border trade between Kenya and Tanzania by reducing transport costs and travel time,” said PS Omollo.

Further, PS Omollo disclosed that the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration is collaborating with local authorities to ensure safety within active construction zones.

“These efforts are vital in protecting both workers and road users while ensuring smooth project delivery and lasting impact,” he added.

This comes a day after PS Omollo announced the completion of the Rodi Kopany ESP Market in Homa Bay County.

In a statement on Sunday, May 31, PS Omollo said the market, which is located at Rodi Kopany junction, is awaiting commissioning.

“The Rodi Kopany ESP Market, strategically located at Rodi Kopany junction in Homa Bay County, is now complete and awaiting commissioning,” read the statement in part.

The Interior PS noted that the market will transition hundreds of small-scale traders from informal open-air stalls into a secure, organised, and all-weather trading environment.

PS Omollo highlighted that the facility is equipped with modern amenities aimed at supporting traders and value addition.

“The market is equipped with modern amenities to support trade and value addition. These include fish processing kilns and a cold storage facility to enhance preservation of fish from Lake Victoria, alongside robust water and sanitation systems featuring a 96,000-litre storage tank, internal plumbing, a septic system, and ablution blocks,” he added.