Editor's Review KeNHA has announced plans to hold a public participation forum in Githunguri Town as part of preparations for a road project along the Ruiru-Githunguri-Uplands Road corridor.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced plans to hold a public participation forum in Githunguri Town as part of preparations for a road project along the Ruiru-Githunguri-Uplands Road corridor.

In a notice on Tuesday, June 2, the authority said the engagement aims to bring together stakeholders and residents to discuss the planned project and create awareness around its implementation process.

"The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) wishes to notify the public that there will be a public participation forum at Githunguri Town, along the Ruiru - Githunguri - Uplands Road," the notice read.

According to KeNHA, the engagement is expected to take place on Wednesday, June 3, with residents and stakeholders encouraged to attend and participate.

"The forum is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, June 3, 2026 from 9.00am to 11.00am at the Deputy County Commissioner's Compound, Githunguri Town," the notice added.

KeNHA further explained that the exercise is intended to ensure residents and other stakeholders understand the planned road works and have an opportunity to share their views before implementation proceeds.

"This public engagement exercise, seeks to bring together all stakeholders and the public of Githunguri Town, to a common understanding in the implementation of the road project," the notice further read.

File image of KeNHA Director General Luka Kimeli

This comes days after KeNHA notified business owners who set up shop along the road reserve of the Kamulu-Joska-Malaa-Tala-Kangundo road to vacate immediately.

In the notice dated Friday, May 29, KeNHA Director General Luka Kimeli instructed all traders to remove their goods, structures, and any other encroachments from the road reserve within 30 days.

Kimeli made it clear that the Authority will not be held responsible for any damages or financial loss incurred from demolishing structures that would not have been vacated by the lapse of the one month.

"All affected traders and occupants are, therefore, required, through this Notice, to remove their goods, structures, and any other encroachments from the road reserve within thirty (30) days from the date of this Notice.

"Illegal Occupation of the Road Reserves is an offence under the Kenyan Laws (Kenya Roads Act, 2007, and the Traffic Act Cap 403," the notice read in part.

Kimeli explained that the clearance of the road reserve will create room for planned road service improvements.

These include the construction of bus bays and the rehabilitation of the drainage system along the Kamulu-Joska-Malaa-Tala-Kangundo road.

"The Project forms part of the ongoing Performance-Based maintenance and safety enhancement of this said Road, aimed at improving safety, visibility, and decongestion to improve traffic flow," the notice added.

Kimeli added that the demolition of structures encroaching on the road reserves would be done in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations governing the protection and management of the road reserves.