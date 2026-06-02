Editor's Review The United States (US) Embassy has issued a travel advisory to American citizens in Kenya following protests in Nanyuki town against the proposed Ebola quarantine facility.

The United States (US) Embassy in Nairobi has issued a travel advisory to American citizens in Kenya following protests in Nanyuki town against the proposed Ebola quarantine facility.

In an advisory on Monday, June 1, the US Embassy warned that the protests may again occur in Nanyuki town and other areas, including Nairobi, in the coming days.

“The U.S. Embassy is aware of a demonstration in progress on June 1 in Nanyuki Town, in Laikipia County.

“Similar protests may occur in Nanyuki Town and other urban areas, including Nairobi, in the coming days. A significant police presence usually accompanies protests in Kenya,” read part of the advisory.

The US Embassy advised American citizens to monitor local media for highway and road conditions before traveling.

File image of protesters confronting army officers at the Nanyuki Air Base entrance

The embassy also urged the US citizens to avoid crowds and demonstrations and keep doors locked and windows rolled up while in a vehicle.

The American citizens were further advised to review their personal security plans and notify friends and family of their whereabouts and safety.

On Monday, protests erupted in Nanyuki as hundreds of residents took to the streets to voice their concerns over the proposed establishment of an Ebola quarantine facility at Laikipia Air Base.

The multitude of protesters made their way into the town's central business district, holding placards and the Kenyan flag.

The locals went as far as sitting in the middle of the Nanyuki-Nyeri Highway and expressing their displeasure with the proposal, claiming that it would put their lives at risk.

The residents demanded that the government abandon the project and kept chanting anti-government slogans as they marched across the town.

"We do not want Ebola, and those who want it should take it to the State House. America should take their people; we have no interest in them. Let them take them back to Congo or back to America," one protester said.

The protestors also marched towards the army barracks in Nanyuki, where they sang and chanted anti-oppression songs.

Meanwhile, President William Ruto has defended the establishment of an Ebola quarantine and treatment facility in Laikipia.

Speaking on Monday evening, Ruto said he okayed the establishment of the facility following a request from the US government.

President Ruto explained that his decision was informed by the strong ties between Kenya and the US, describing the relationship as mutually beneficial.