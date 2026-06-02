Editor's Review Medical Services Principal Secretary Ouma Oluga has disclosed that Kenya has trained 2,200 health workers to handle the Ebola disease.

Medical Services Principal Secretary Ouma Oluga has disclosed that Kenya has trained 2,200 health workers to handle the Ebola disease.

Speaking on Tuesday, June 2, during an interview, PS Oluga said the country has trained 800 health workers since the recent Ebola outbreak was reported in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

He noted that Kenya has 2,200 health workers overall who have received specialized training to respond to the disease outbreak.

According to PS Oluga, the country has been training its medical personnel each time the Ebola outbreaks are reported in neighboring countries.

"Health workers need to be properly trained and properly prepared. So far, in just this specific incident, we have trained around 800, but overall, we have trained around 2,200 health workers.

“We have had Ebola scares for quite some time. Uganda has had its ninth outbreak. Every time there is an outbreak, including when I was in the Rwanda-DRC border in 2013, Kenyan health workers are trained," said PS Oluga.

File image of Health CS Aden Duale with Medical Services PS Ouma Oluga.

The Medical Services PS also revealed he was among the doctors who were trained at the Rwanda-DRC border during an Ebola outbreak in 2013.

“I was among the 90 doctors trained, and we were not trained here in Kenya. We were trained at the source. We were taken there, and so we have been building this capacity over time,” he stated.

At the same time, PS Oluga disclosed that neighboring countries are relying on Kenyan labs to determine the strains of the Ebola virus

“Even when we say we do not want to do this isolation and such, all these samples from East Africa are being brought here because we are the only one that the WHO can use to confirm this is a Bundibugyo strain. There is no single lab in DCR that can confirm,” the Medical Services PS stated.

PS Oluga’s remarks come after President William Ruto defended the establishment of an Ebola quarantine and treatment facility in Laikipia.

Speaking during a media roundtable on Monday, June 1, President Ruto said he approved the facility to be established at Laikipia Air Base following a request from the US government.

The Head of State explained that his decision was informed by the strong ties between Kenya and the US, describing the relationship as mutually beneficial.

“When President Trump asked the government of Kenya to support them by having a center in Laikipia Airbase, I gave the okay because it was an agreement and partnership with friends who have walked with Kenya for 30-40 years,” said Ruto.

President Ruto also mentioned that the country has 23 facilities designated for screening, isolation, and treatment of Ebola patients.

“We have 23 other facilities set up to make sure there is proper screening, and if there is any positive Ebola case, then they are immediately isolated and treated to avoid any spread of the disease,” he stated.