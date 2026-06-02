Editor's Review IEBC encouraged those interested to submit their applications online before June 30, 2026.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announced that it had opened applications for eligible organisations to be accredited as election observers in the Ol Kalou by-elections.

In a notice released on Tuesday, June 2, IEBC revealed that it would also receive applications from individuals who would like to be accredited as media practitioners to cover the mini poll.

It encouraged those interested to submit their applications online before June 30, 2026.

"All interested organisations must submit their applications through the IEBC Accreditation Management System. The deadline for submission of applications is Tuesday, June 30 at 5.00 p.m," the notice read in part.

The Commission informed applicants that they need to have access to a stable and reliable internet connection when submitting their details.

A file photo of the notice issued by IEBC.

Successful applicants will be issued with badges to enable them to access the polling stations and the Constituency Tallying Centre.

IEBC made it clear that those who are accredited should not expect any remuneration and made it clear that it does not pay any election observers.

Organisations and media practitioners interested in obtaining their accreditation can reach out to the Commission on the phone or via email for more information.

The Ol Kalou seat fell vacant following the death of former Member of Parliament, David Kiaraho, who passed on after a prolonged illness.

Several candidates are set to contest in the by-election, including Sammy Ngotho of the DCP party, UDA's Samuel Muchina Nyagah, and Wilson Kigwa of the Jubilee Party.

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon has gazetted the by-election to be held on Thursday, July 16.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is confident that Ngotho will clinch victory in the poll and hand DCP its first parliamentary seat since its inception.

DCP has lost all the by-elections to the current ruling party, UDA. These include the mini-polls held in Emurua Dikirr, Isiolo South and Malava Constituencies.