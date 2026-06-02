Editor's Review The announcement came after the leaders held a consultative meeting in Nairobi.

The United Opposition will visit Kenya's Western Region on a campaign tour; DAP-K Party Leader Eugene Wamalwa confirmed on Tuesday, June 2.

Wamalwa disclosed that he, Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua, Jubilee Presidential Aspirant Fred Matiang'i and DP Leader Justin Muturi, will visit the region on the weekend of June 12.

The announcement came after the leaders held a consultative meeting in Nairobi after a month-long break from their joint rallies.

"Coalition building is a delicate process that requires commitment, patience, sacrifice, continuous consultations, cooperation, coordination, and compromise.

"Western Kenya here we come from the weekend of 12th June 2026," Wamalwa disclosed.

A file photo of United Opposition politicians Rigathi Gachagua, Justin Muturi, Fred Matiang'i, Kalonzo Musyoka and Eugene Wamalwa.

People's Liberation Party (PLP) Leader Martha Karua and Party of National Unity(PNU) Leader Peter Munya were not present at the meeting.

At the same time, Nairobi Senator and embattled ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna announced Linda Mwananchi's maiden tour in Central Kenya.

Sifuna announced that the ODM dissenting faction would hold a rally in Thika, Kiambu County, on Sunday, June 14.

He urged his supporters to 'save the date' but did not disclose the venue for the political tour. Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Political Strategist Pauline Njoroge confirmed that they would attend the rally.

The announcement by the Senator came after he received multiple invitations from the leaders in the region. The politicians called for him and the United Opposition to join hands ahead of the 2027 election.

Sifuna had previously declared that he was willing to work with other leaders in order to remove incumbent President William Ruto from office in 2027.

He called on leaders in the Opposition who had scores to settle with each other to bury the hatchet. The Senator took the lead by apologising to Gachagua for the role ODM played in his impeachment from office.

A recent poll by TIFA showed that Ruto was the most popular candidate for the Presidency in the country. However, it pointed out that he would only win if all the leaders in the United Opposition decided to run individually.

The polls further established that a Kalonzo-Sifuna ticket was most preferred by Kenyans as the best due to face off with Ruto.