Editor's Review Mutuku sustained fatal injuries after a tout pushed him out of a moving matatu in an escalated dispute over bus fare.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) on Friday, June 12, announced that it had revoked the operator licence of NICCO Movers 1 Sacco.

NTSA explained that the decision was made following the death of a Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) student, Eugene Mutuku, who died after being pushed out of a moving matatu registered with the sacco.

Director General Nashon Kondiwa revealed that an independent inquiry into the incident established that the root cause was in the management of the Nicco Sacco.

"The Authority observed that the Sacco's officials and management have lost control of the operation of their fleet and lack adequate safety protocols," the statement read in part.

NTSA explained that the management had not demonstrated any efforts to address major safety concerns.

A file photo of the late Eugene Mutuku.



Consequently, NTSA determined that all vehicles registered with the sacco were unfit for public transport.

"We note that vehicles operating under the Sacco are unsafe and pose a danger to all road users.

"For these reasons, the Authority has resolved to revoke NICCO Movers 1 Sacco's operator license and cease operation with immediate effect," the statement continued.

Kondiwa instructed law enforcement officers to impound any vehicles registered with the Sacco found operating on Kenyan roads, contrary to the revocation.

Mutuku sustained fatal injuries after a tout pushed him out of a moving matatu in an escalated dispute over bus fare.

The KMTC student was rushed to the Kenyatta National Hospital, where he died while receiving treatment. An autopsy conducted on the deceased revealed that he died from multiple body injuries and internal bleeding.

Mutuku's family has demanded justice for their son and called for the arrest of the driver and tout of the matatu, who are still at large.