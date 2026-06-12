Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of Uasin Gishu County on Saturday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of Uasin Gishu County on Saturday, June 13.

In a notice on Friday, June 12, the company said the outage will affect customers in the Kipkorgot and Plateau areas from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

According to the notice, the power interruption will affect several locations within the two areas, including Kipkorgot Centre, Carbacid, Plateau, Plateau Hospital, Bible College, Kipsinende Farm, and all adjacent customers.

Elsewhere, the Commission on Administrative Justice has successfully resolved a land-related dispute in Isiolo County that resulted in the relocation of electricity infrastructure installed on a resident’s property.

In a statement on Friday, June 12, the Office of the Ombudsman said the matter was brought before the commission by a resident of Kambi Odha, who complained that officials from Kenya Power had entered his land in 2021 and erected electricity poles and power lines without informing him or obtaining his consent.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

According to the complainant, the installation took place while he was working in Nyeri.

He argued that the additional power lines were unnecessary since both his home and property already had electricity connectivity.

The complainant further stated that the infrastructure appeared to have been installed mainly to supply electricity to neighbouring properties.

He told the Commission that the power lines had negatively affected his ability to fully utilize and develop his land.

The complainant also raised safety concerns, noting that some of the lines were hanging above his house, creating anxiety for him and his family due to the potential danger they posed.

He said he had repeatedly sought assistance from Kenya Power’s Isiolo Regional Office, but his efforts did not yield any action.

The complainant further alleged that during his latest attempt to have the power lines relocated, he was asked to pay Ksh75,000 to facilitate their removal and transfer.

Following receipt of the complaint, the commission on Administrative Justice initiated investigations and formally engaged the Chief Executive Officer of Kenya Power.

When the initial inquiry went unanswered, the Ombudsman issued two follow-up reminders seeking a response.

The intervention ultimately led to Kenya Power relocating the electricity poles and power lines, resolving the matter to the satisfaction of the complainant.