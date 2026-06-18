Editor's Review President William Ruto has invited English Premier League (EPL) champions Arsenal to visit Kenya.

President William Ruto has invited English Premier League (EPL) champions, Arsenal, to visit Kenya.

Speaking during an interview on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France, President Ruto said he was shocked by the huge celebration in Nairobi after Arsenal won the EPL title.

The Head of State noted that he has already sent an invitation to the North London club to tour the country next year.

President Ruto expressed confidence that it will be a great moment for the EPL champions to visit Kenya and interact with fans.

"Arsenal finally closed the gap, and it was a huge celebration. I was shocked in Nairobi. It was ‌a ⁠big celebration, and I am trying to see whether sometime next year Arsenal can come to Kenya,” said Ruto.

He continued, ”I have sent an invitation because I think it would ⁠be a great moment for Arsenal to come to Kenya. They have great fans.”

Collage photo of Arsenal fans in Nairobi CBD.

Arsenal clinched their first Premier League title in 22 years in May, narrowly beating Manchester City to the crown.

They won the league with one match remaining after Manchester City were held to a 1–1 draw against Bournemouth.

Arsenal finished the 2025/2026 EPL season with 85 points, while Manchester City finished in second with 78 points.

Following the triumph, Arsenal fans in Kenya took to the streets of Nairobi to celebrate the historic win.

The fans who donned Arsenal jerseys and carried the club’s flags brought the capital city to a standstill as they celebrated.

On May 20, President Ruto congratulated Arsenal for winning the EPL title, describing the victory as an inspiring journey marked by resilience, determination, and hard work.

President Ruto noted that Arsenal’s triumph was a reward for its unwavering belief and commitment throughout the season.

“Tonight, the great reward is won. The team is victorious. Its faith and dedication is vindicated. And our commitment to succeed through work, discipline, and teamwork is affirmed. Congratulations to the Gunners,” the President said.