Editor's Review The Diani Modern Market in Mvindeni, Kwale County, is now fully operational following its commissioning by President William Ruto in May 2026.

The government has announced that the Diani Modern Market in Mvindeni, Kwale County, is now fully operational following its commissioning by President William Ruto in May 2026.

In a statement on Friday, July 31, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the facility is part of the government's Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), which seeks to empower small-scale traders, improve market infrastructure, and strengthen local enterprise.

Omollo said the said the market was developed by the State Department for Housing and Urban Development and has been designed to accommodate a wide range of traders operating in the area.

"Developed by the State Department for Housing and Urban Development, the modern facility provides 219 stalls and accommodates hundreds of traders, including fresh produce vendors, mama mboga operators and other small businesses that drive the local economy," he wrote.

File image of the Diani Modern Market

Omollo noted that traders have already begun enjoying the benefits of the new facility, saying the improved infrastructure has created a cleaner, safer and more organised trading environment that supports business growth.

"Traders are already benefiting from a clean, organized and secure trading environment that has enhanced business operations and expanded economic opportunities," he added.

File image of the Diani Modern Market

Omollo further said the market has been equipped with several additional amenities aimed at supporting traders beyond the provision of stalls.

According to him, the integrated facilities will improve efficiency, reduce post-harvest losses and make the market more accessible and inclusive.

"The market goes beyond commerce by integrating essential support amenities, including cold storage facilities, ICT spaces, mothers' rooms, a food court and a social hall, creating a more efficient and inclusive business environment while reducing post-harvest losses and improving market access," he further said.

File image of the Diani Modern Market

Meanwhile, the government is constructing a modern fisheries hub at the Kilifi Central Fish Landing Site in Kilifi County as part of its plan to modernise fisheries infrastructure.

In an update on Thursday, July 30, Omollo said the Kilifi Central Fish Landing Site is being developed into a fully equipped fisheries hub with modern infrastructure aimed at improving efficiency, sustainability and the quality of fish management.

"The facility is being developed as a modern fisheries hub featuring cold storage infrastructure, an ice flake machine, a high-capacity fish handling area, a solar-powered energy system, structured market space and supporting administrative and sanitation facilities designed to improve efficiency, sustainability and fish quality management," he wrote.

Omollo noted that once completed, the facility will improve the fisheries sector by enhancing fish handling processes, supporting value addition and expanding market access for fish products.

He said the project is expected to increase earnings for fisherfolk, strengthen local fisheries value chains and drive economic growth in the coastal region while cutting post-harvest losses.

"Upon completion, the landing site will enhance fish handling, value addition and market access, helping improve incomes for fisherfolk, strengthen local fisheries value chains and stimulate economic growth within the coastal region while significantly reducing post-harvest losses," he added.

Omollo further said the project is already delivering benefits beyond infrastructure development by creating employment opportunities for local residents and equipping young professionals with practical skills through internship programmes.

"The project is also creating employment opportunities for local residents while providing practical training and hands-on experience for interns in construction, engineering and project management," he concluded.