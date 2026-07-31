Editor's Review Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has jetted out of the country for Uganda.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has jetted out of the country for Uganda.

Kindiki flew out on Friday, July 31 morning and was accompanied by Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya.

The Deputy President is set to attend the second Extraordinary Summit of the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

The summit, which began on Wednesday, July 29, brings together leaders and senior officials from Somalia, Uganda, Burundi, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya and Egypt.

Officials from the African Union (AU), the United Nations (UN) and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) are also attending the summit.

File image of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya at JKIA.

The high-level summit is expected to address the future of AUSSOM, whose mandate is set to expire on December 31, 2026.

AUSSOM was established in August 2024 with an initial 12-month mandate to support security and stabilization efforts in Somalia.

In November 2025, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) approved a one-year extension of the mission's mandate.

This comes months after DP Kindiki flew to Uganda to attend the swearing-in of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

In a statement on May 12, DP Kindiki said he represented President William Ruto at the event held at Kololo grounds.

“Departed Nairobi for Entebbe, Uganda to represent Kenya and President William Ruto during the swearing-in and inauguration of President Yoweri Museveni, Kololo Ceremonial Grounds,” Kindiki wrote.

On April 25, the Deputy President also flew to Uganda to attend the AUSSOM summit held in Entebbe.

“Departed for Entebbe, Uganda to represent President William Samoei Ruto and the Republic of Kenya during the Extraordinary Summit of the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM),” DP Kindiki said in a statement.