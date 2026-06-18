Editor's Review Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii has confirmed that eight people were injured on Wednesday evening after a truck lost control and crashed into a supermarket at Ngeria Junction.

Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii has confirmed that eight people were injured on Wednesday evening after a truck lost control and crashed into a supermarket at Ngeria Junction.

According to the governor, the accident occurred when the truck, which was travelling from Eldoret, veered off the road and rammed into the supermarket, injuring several people who were nearby at the time of the incident.

"This evening, a truck travelling from Eldoret veered off the road and crashed into a supermarket at Ngeria Junction, injuring eight people who were in the vicinity," he wrote.

Bii explained that multiple ambulances from health facilities across the county were dispatched to the scene to assist with rescue and evacuation efforts.

"Upon receiving the distress call, we immediately activated our emergency response teams and dispatched ambulances from Kapteldon, Kesses and Huruma hospitals to reinforce the ambulance from Chepkigen," he added.

The injured victims were first treated at Chepkigen Health Centre before being referred to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital for further medical attention.

"The injured were swiftly attended to at Chepkigen Health Centre and transferred to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) for specialised treatment and further care," Bii further said.

File image of first responders

Bii commended emergency responders and healthcare workers for their swift intervention, noting that all the injured were reported to be in stable condition.

"I thank our emergency responders and medical personnel for their prompt action and dedication. Above all, we thank God that all the injured are in stable condition and progressing well. We continue to pray for their speedy and complete recovery," he concluded.

This comes a day after Nyandarua County Criminal Investigations Officer (CCIO) John Rioba was killed, and Uasin Gishu Member of County Assembly (MCA) Regina Chumba was injured following a gruesome accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

The tragic accident occurred at the Karai area on Monday, June 15 and involved nine vehicles.

Preliminary reports indicate that the driver of a lorry travelling from Nairobi to Nakuru lost control and rammed into a Toyota Land Cruiser.

The Land Cruiser then collided with seven other vehicles, which were travelling from Nakuru towards Nairobi.

Rioba sustained serious injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead after being rushed to the Naivasha Sub-County Hospital.

On the other hand, Chumba sustained chest injuries during the accident and was taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Photos of the accident seen by Nairobileo.co.ke showed several vehicles completely damaged with windows shattered.