Editor's Review President William Ruto on Thursday, July 30, held a meeting with former West Pokot Senator Samuel Poghisio at State House, Nairobi.

President William Ruto on Thursday, July 30, held a meeting with former West Pokot Senator Samuel Poghisio at State House, Nairobi.

In a statement after the meeting, Poghisio said they discussed the future of the country and the development of the Rift Valley region.

“Today at State House, Nairobi, I had the privilege of holding a constructive discussion with my brother and friend, H.E. Dr. William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya.

“Our conversation focused on the future of our nation, the continued development of the Rift Valley region, and the immense potential of the great people of West Pokot,” read the statement in part.

Poghisio described the meeting with President Ruto as constructive, noting that the discussion also touched on inclusive leadership and accelerating sustainable development across the country.

File image of President William Ruto and Samuel Poghisio.

“It was encouraging to exchange views on the importance of inclusive leadership, sustainable development, and ensuring that every part of our country shares in Kenya's progress,” he stated.

Further, the former West Pokot Senator expressed confidence about the future of Kenya and West Pokot County.

“I remain optimistic about the opportunities that lie ahead for the county of West Pokot and for Kenya,” Poghisio added.

Poghisio served as the Senator for West Pokot between 2017 and 2022. He also served as the Senate Majority Leader from May 2020 to August 2022.

In the 2022 general election, Poghisio lost the West Pokot Senate seat to Julius Murgor of the UDA party.

Murgor garnered 72,240 votes while Poghisio, who was running on a KANU Party ticket, received 41,119 votes.

This comes weeks after President Ruto hosted leaders from Elgeyo-Marakwet, Uasin Gishu and Nandi counties at State House.

In a statement, the Head of State said they discussed the Mashujaa Day celebrations, which will be co-hosted by the three counties.

“I hosted leaders from Elgeyo-Marakwet, Uasin Gishu and Nandi counties to discuss the upcoming Mashujaa Day celebrations to be co-hosted by the three counties in Eldoret City.

Considering the symbolism of the occasion, I urged the leaders to involve all the stakeholders in the preparation of the national event,” Ruto wrote on July 13.