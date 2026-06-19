Editor's Review Bumula Member of Parliament Jack Wamboka is in mourning following the death of his elder brother, Erick Juma Wamboka.

Bumula Member of Parliament Jack Wamboka is in mourning following the death of his elder brother, Erick Juma Wamboka.

In a statement on Friday, June 19, Wamboka announced that his brother passed away after a long battle with illness.

Wamboka noted that the late Juma was more than just a brother to him, saying he was a close friend, trusted advisor, and confidant.

“It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my beloved elder brother, Erick Juma Wamboka, after a long battle with illness.

“Juma was more than a brother to me; he was a friend, advisor, confidant, and a pillar of strength to the Wamboka family. His kindness, humility and unwavering love touched the lives of many, and his absence leaves a void that words cannot adequately describe,” he stated.

File image of the late Erick Juma Wamboka.

The Bumula lawmaker appealed to Kenyans to remember his family in their prayers during the difficult period.

“As we come to terms with this painful loss, I ask that you keep our family in your prayers. May God grant our brother Juma eternal rest and give us the courage and peace to bear this loss,” Wamboka added.

This comes days after Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa lost his younger brother, Silas Barasa.

Governor Barasa, in a statement on Sunday, June 14, said Silas passed away after a short illness.

The Kakamega County boss described his brother as a humble, kind-hearted, and hardworking man who touched many lives.

“It is with deep sorrow that I announce the passing of my younger brother, Silas Barasa, following a short illness. Silas was a humble, kind-hearted, and hardworking man whose generosity and willingness to help endeared him to many,” he stated.

Governor Barasa also said the death of Silas has left a deep void among family members, relatives, and friends who had the privilege of knowing him.

“Further details regarding funeral and burial arrangements will be communicated in due course. May Silas' soul rest in eternal peace,” added Barasa.