Editor's Review The students are expected to return to the school on Wednesday, June 24, when other schools will be proceeding for half term.

Starehe Boys' Centre and School on Friday, June 19, announced that it had released its students for an early midterm break.

In a statement released by Director Fredrick Okono, the students went for a break a week earlier so that they could prepare for the Founders Memorial Service.

The students are expected to report back to the institution on Wednesday, June 24, for the second half of the term.

"The Men of Starehe proceed on half-term Tomorrow, Friday, June 19, 2026, returning on Wednesday, 24th June 2026.

"We are breaking early to return on time for preparations for the Founders Memorial that is scheduled for Sunday, June 28 2026," the statement read in part.

Read More Starehe Boys and Girls Issue Notice to Parents on Grade 10 2026 Admission

A file photo of the notice issued by the Starehe Boys' Centre and School.



The School's Director made it clear that the release of the students was not because of student unrest in the school.

"Amidst the unrest that has disrupted learning in many schools, the Men of Starehe have remained steadfast as they continue to enjoy the unique freedoms and character formation that the mission of Starehe gives priority.

Okono wished the students a sound rest and a joyful time with friends and family, and indicated that he looked forward to receiving them back for the second half of the term.

Meanwhile, a number of the schools which had sent their learners home have reopened, including the Lang'ata High School, which readmitted students.

Other top schools that had closed include the Alliance High School, Loreto High School, Lenana School, State House Girls High School, Naivasha Girls High School, Utumishi Girls Academy and Kisii School.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba stated that the mid-term dates will remain on June 24, and stated that schools which had closed would decide on whether or not the students who had been sent home would proceed for half-term.

CS Ogamba further instructed schools to partner with parents to hold a conversation with the learners during the break, to better understand the issues affecting them.

He further stated that the Ministry of Education would clamp down on the students who caused the multiple school fires across the country.