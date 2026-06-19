Editor's Review MPs passed the Finance Bill 2026 in the National Assembly on Thursday night, paving the way for Presidential assent after the legislation cleared its third reading through an electronic vote.

Members of Parliament passed the Finance Bill 2026 in the National Assembly on Thursday, June 18, paving the way for Presidential assent after the legislation cleared its third reading through an electronic vote.

The bill was approved with 122 lawmakers voting in support and 40 voting against it, while no MP abstained.

The outcome marked a key milestone for the government's 2026/27 fiscal agenda, even as a section of legislators opposed the proposed measures.

"The results of the vote are as follows: on the third reading of the finance bill, the ayes, electronic vote 103, manual vote 19, total 122. The nays, electronic vote 36, manual vote 4, total 40. Abstentions nil, so the results, the ayes have it," National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula announced.

The 40 MPs who voted against the Finance Bill 2026 include Wakili Edward Muriu (Gatanga), Thaddeus Nzambia (Kilome), Joshua Kimilu (Kaiti), Stephen Mule (Matungulu), Onesmus Ngogoyo (Kajiado North), Geoffrey Wandeto (Tetu), Jayne Kihara (Naivasha), Kivasu Nzioka (Mbooni), Dan Mwashako (Wundanyi), and Edith Nyenze (Kitui West).

Others are Paul Nzengu (Mwingi North), Irene Kasalu (Kitui County), Bony Mwalika (Kitui Rural), Musili Mawathe (Embakasi South), Makali Mulu (Kitui Central), Susan Kiamba (Makueni), Joyce Kamene (Machakos County), Augustine Mwafrika (Roysambu), Patrick Makau (Mavoko), and Gedion Mulyungi (Mwingi Central).

File image of the National Assembly

Amos Mwago (Starehe), Mark Mwenje (Embakasi West), George Mukunji (Manyatta), Njeri Maina (Kirinyaga County), Mohammed Ali (Nyali), Yusuf Hassan (Kamukunji), Robert Mbui (Kathiani), Chege Njuguna (Kandara), Joseph Munyoro (Kigumo), and James Gakuya (Embakasi North) also voted against the Finance Bill.

Others include Mejja Donk Gathiru (Embakasi Central), John Kaguchia (Mukurweini), Babu Owino (Embakasi East), Clive Gisairo (Kitutu Masaba), Jack Wamboka (Bumula), Obadia Barongo (Bomachoge Borabu), Antony Kibagendi (Kitutu Chache South), Caleb Hamisi (Saboti), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), and Wilberforce Oundo (Funyula).

Following the vote, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua praised the lawmakers who opposed the bill, describing them as leaders who stood with ordinary Kenyans.

"History will remember the 40 Honorable Members of the National Assembly who, on Thursday, 18th June 2026, stood with the people of Kenya. You are the true heroes of our Nation who chose the 55 million Kenyans against the oppressive 2026/27 finance bill," he said.

The Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader expressed confidence that voters would reward the legislators during the 2027 General Election.

"I trust your constituents will show you kindness next year on the 10th of August," he added.

At the same time, the former Deputy President criticized MPs who backed the Finance Bill 2026 as well as those who were absent during the vote.

"For those who voted yes to oppress the people who elected them as well as those who deliberately kept off when it mattered most, I am sure Mr. William Ruto is very happy with you and shall reward you handsomely," he further said.

Gachagua further urged Kenyans to take note of the legislators who voted against the bill, arguing that their position reflected the interests and concerns of the public.