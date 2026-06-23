Editor's Review Linda Mwanachi accused ODM of acting in contravention of the party's constitution.

On Tuesday, June 23, the Linda Mwananchi team dismissed ODM's decision to strip Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna of the Secretary General role for a second time.

In a press statement, the ODM dissenting group claimed that the faction led by Party Leader, Oburu Oginga, did not follow due process in removing Sifuna from office.

It argued that, just like the first attempt to remove the embattled SG in February, their latest bid contravened the ODM constitution and was, as such, null and void.

"On the face of it, the decision bears similarities with the first one in February; unprocedural, unfair and contrary to the party's Constitution," the statement read in part.

Consequently, Linda Mwananchi declared that they would challenge Sifuna's ouster in court and expressed confidence that the decision would be reversed.

A file photo of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.



"After consultation with our legal teams earlier this morning, it has been decided to test once again the propriety of the purported puster in the courts because we are convinced it should suffer the same fate as the first one in February," the statement continued.

The Sifuna-led faction also announced the postponement of its planned rallies in Kisii and Keroka from June 26 to July 3.

"We will join other Kenyans of goodwill to stand in solidarity with the victims of the 2024 and their families and remembrance of those who were killed or have forcefully disappeared," Linda Mwananchi wrote.

The statement came within hours of ODM announcing that they had removed Sifuna from office following a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

NEC explained that despite offering the Nairobi Senator a chance to respond to the allegations levelled against him, Sifuna, through his lawyer, Isaac Okero, stated that he was not willing to appear before the Committee and cited bias.

Consequently, the Internal Dispute Resolution Mechanism decided to proceed to hear and determine the matter without him.