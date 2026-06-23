Editor's Review The Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) has issued a seven-day ultimatum to all shipping companies operating in Kenya.

The Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) has issued a seven-day ultimatum to all shipping companies operating in Kenya.

In a notice on Monday, June 22, the authority warned that both foreign and local shipping lines must comply with the requirements set out under the Merchant Shipping Regulations.

"The Merchant Shipping (Maritime Transport Operators) Regulations, 2024 requires all foreign shipping lines operating in Kenya to obtain the requisite Registration Certificate and local shipping lines to obtain an operating Licence issued by the Authority," the notice read.

KMA said the directive is aimed at ensuring all operators in the maritime sector adhere to the regulations governing shipping activities in the country.

"To ensure compliance with the Regulations, the Authority hereby notifies all maritime transport operators to comply with this mandatory requirement," the notice added.

KMA further warned that shipping companies found operating without the necessary documentation would face sanctions under the law.

"Accordingly, any shipping line found operating within Kenyan ports or engaging in maritime transport operations without a valid Registration Certificate or licence, shall be subjected to the sanctions and enforcement measures prescribed under the Regulations and other applicable laws," the notice further read.

KMA has directed all affected operators to immediately take steps to comply with the regulations and obtain the required certificates and licences before the deadline expires.

"All affected operators are therefore directed to regularize their registration and licensing status with the Authority within seven (7) days from the date of this notice," the notice concluded.

File image of a truck at the Port of Mombasa

This comes days after the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) announced a moratorium on the licensing of new public transport Saccos and companies for 24 months.

In a public notice dated Friday, June 19, the authority explained that the decision was necessitated by the persistent non-compliance and road safety concerns within the transport sector.

NTSA further froze the addition of new routes or the extension of existing routes by public transport operators.

"NTSA hereby issues a moratorium on the addition of new routes and existing route extension for a period of 12 months. However, this may be reconsidered in the event a new road is commissioned," the notice read in part.

Public transport operators have also been barred from changing pick-up and drop-off points for a period of 12 months.

The authority explained that the decision was also caused by wayward practices by some operators, creating an unfair competition in the transport sector.

"The measure is necessitated by the proliferation of illegal operators who undercut regulated players by creating significant road safety risks, enabling insecurity, and engaging in unfair competition against licensed operators," the statement added.

NTSA added that the moratorium will allow it to strengthen oversight, strengthen transport management systems and implement boader sector reforms.

The embargo will allow room for consultation with stakeholders, county governments and existing operators to redefine consistent and profitable routes.

Consequently, no new applications for PSV Operator Licenses will be accepted or processed during this period. The decision applies to all prospective operators intending to be licensed by the Authority.

Furthermore, NTSA stated that existing licensed operators should continue to operate subject to full compliance with safety, licensing, and operational standards.