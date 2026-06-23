Editor's Review "As a public servant, I would be the last person to disregard or violate a court order."

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale appeared before the High Court on Tuesday, June 23, in honour of a summons issued by Lady Justice Patricia Nyaundi.

Duale was in court to answer to contempt of court charges levelled against him after Justice Nyaundi determined that he had violated court orders by allowing the continuation of construction works of the Ebola facility at the Laikipia Air Base.

He told the court that he did not deliberately violate the court order and that his actions were simply due to a misinterpretation of what the court had directed.

"As a public servant, I would be the last person to disregard or violate a court order. I sincerely regret any action, omission, misunderstanding, or misinterpretation that may have resulted in non-compliance with the order of this court or created the perception thereof," the CS stated.

The Health Boss told Justice Nyaundi that he had issued a directive to stop all forms of construction works at the facility pending the determination of the petition in court.

A file photo of Health CS Aden Duale in Court on June 23, 2026.

"In recognition of the authority of this honourable court, I have directed the immediate and complete cessation of any intended construction, site preparation, or related activities concerning the Laikipia Air Base Ebola facility pending the hearing and determination of the substantive petition," he added.

Duale assured the judge that he held the court orders in the highest regard and was committed to the full observance of the same.

Justice Nyaundi had summoned the Health CS after finding out that construction works were still ongoing at the military air base. However, Duale explained that the construction was only being done by the Kenyan government.

In court submissions, he noted that the ongoing works were part of Kenya's preparedness for the Ebola virus, and that the government had proceeded without any help from the United States of America.

Katiba Institute had filed a petition at the High Court to stop the construction of the Ebola isolation and treatment facility, citing a lack of public participation.