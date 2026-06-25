Editor's Review M.P. Shah Hospital has issued a statement after the Social Health Authority (SHA) suspended its contract for the provision of services to SHA/SHIF beneficiaries.

M.P. Shah Hospital has issued a statement after the Social Health Authority (SHA) suspended its contract for the provision of services to SHA/SHIF beneficiaries pending investigations into alleged billing complaints.

In an update on Wednesday, June 24, the hospital confirmed that it had received communication from SHA regarding the temporary suspension and said it would fully cooperate with the ongoing probe.

"M.P. Shah Hospital has received a notice from the Social Health Authority (SHA) temporarily suspending our contract for the provision of services to SHA/SHIF beneficiaries, pending an investigation into billing complaints," the statement read.

Addressing the allegations that prompted the suspension, the hospital acknowledged the seriousness of the matter and pledged to take corrective action if any wrongdoing is established.

"We take this matter very seriously. Every patient who comes through our doors deserves to receive the care they are entitled to without unnecessary financial burden.

"If any of our patients were required to make payments that should have been covered under their SHIF benefit, that falls short of the standard we hold ourselves to, and we are committed to investigating and correcting it," the statement added.

File image of Social Health Authority (SHA) CEO Mercy Mwangangi

M.P. Shah Hospital also revealed that it has launched an internal review alongside SHA's investigations to establish the facts surrounding the complaints.

In the meantime, patients are being supported with safe transfers to other SHA-contracted facilities for continued medical attention.

"We are cooperating fully with SHA's investigation and have begun our own internal review.

"Current patients are being supported with safe transfers to other SHA-contracted facilities where needed, and our teams are on hand to assist any affected patients," the statement concluded.

Earlier Wednesday, SHA notified Kenyans that they will not be able to receive treatment at M.P Shah Hospital using the national medical insurance.

SHA CEO Mercy Mwangangi confirmed that the hospital was under investigation but did not disclose why the authority had launched the probe.

She stated that the facility was temporarily suspended from the list of contracted healthcare providers effective Tuesday, June 23.

Consequently, several services at the M.P. Shah Hospital will not be available to patients pending the conclusion of the investigations.

"The suspension applies to services under the following Funds: Primary Healthcare Fund (PHCF), Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF); Emergency, Chronic and Critical Illness Fund (ECCIF); and Public Officers Medical Scheme Fund (POMSF)," the statement read in part.

Mwangangi clarified that any SHA beneficiaries who were already admitted at the facility before the suspension date shall continue receiving care till completion of their current episode of care and discharge.

However, she added that beneficiaries requiring new admissions, follow-up treatment or other services during the suspension period are advised to seek care from other SHA-contracted healthcare providers.

"Beneficiaries who require assistance with continuity of care or referral may contact the SHA through the toll-free number 147," she reiterated.