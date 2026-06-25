Editor's Review The Standard Group PLC has responded to President William Ruto after the Head of State published a post on X that directly referenced the media house and criticized its journalism.

The Standard Group PLC has responded to President William Ruto after the Head of State published a post on X that directly referenced the media house and criticized its journalism.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 24, Standard Group CEO Chaacha Mwita defended its editorial independence and rejected claims made by Ruto.

"Ordinarily, we would not want to respond to statements attributed to the Presidency as we hold it in high regard. However, because the post singled out The Standard, it is important to address the issues raised.

"We take great exception to the President's characterisation of our journalism. The post, which was condescending, attacked the very foundation of our journalism using language that falls short of the tone expected from the highest office in the land," the statement read.

The Standard Group stated that it remains committed to independent journalism and rejected suggestions that it seeks to undermine the government.

According to the company, its reporting is guided by facts, public interest, and professional ethics, while its role as a media organization is to serve as a watchdog in a democratic society.

Mwita said the company does not celebrate government shortcomings but instead highlights them because their consequences are ultimately borne by ordinary Kenyans.

"We, however, admit that the President, in his post, was right on one thing: 'Kenya belongs to all Kenyans'. He is the country's leader, and when he fails, Kenya fails. But The Standard will not cheer on any such failure; we will instead point it out. We are, figuratively speaking, the child with the courage to say: 'The emperor is naked!'" the statement added.

Mwita further defended the organization's journalistic standards, saying the media house remains accountable to both the law and professional regulations governing journalism in Kenya.

"The Standard stands for bold, responsible and accountable journalism. We tell the facts as they are, even when they are uncomfortable for those in positions of authority. When we err, it is our policy to correct the record promptly.

"We uphold the right of reply, and we operate under the Constitution, the law, the Code of Conduct for the Practice of Journalism, and the oversight of recognised regulatory bodies," the statement further read.

File image of Chaacha Mwita

Mwita also referenced remarks previously made by Ruto during a Safari Rally event in Naivasha, where he noted the importance of media freedom and the right of journalists to criticise those in power.

"It is also important to recall that in the recent past, specifically during one of the Safari Rally events in Naivasha, the President publicly affirmed the centrality of media freedom - noting that a democracy must defend the media's right to criticise. That commitment aligned with the constitutional duty of the State to protect press freedom. And today, we hold the President to that pledge," the statement read.

Mwita insisted that the Standard is not a propaganda outlet, noting that it takes its watchdog role seriously and that it does not take instructions from any individual or government office.

He also stated that it would hold the government fully accountable should any harm come to the media house or its stakeholders as a result of the President's remarks.

Mwita also pushed back against allegations of blackmail, arguing that it has instead been subjected to financial pressure through delayed payments allegedly owed by the government.

"Lastly, the President mentioned "blackmail" in his post. We pose: What greater form of blackmail is there than a government withholding Ksh1.2 billion that it owes us, with the apparent desire of frustrating our operations? Blackmail? We are victims of blackmail, not perpetrators," the statement added.

Mwita concluded by highlighting the livelihoods of employees working for the company and called on the government to match its rhetoric with action.

"The Standard employs Kenyans who work hard and deserve the opportunity to earn from their labour. Their livelihoods matter. Indeed, to use your words again, 'Kenya belongs to all Kenyans,' Mr. President. The true test is to show that aspiration through action, not merely words," the statement concluded.

Earlier Wednesday, Ruto launched a scathing attack on KANU Chairman Gideon Moi over the Standard newspaper headlines.

In an update on social media platform X, the Head of State described the headlines as propaganda against his administration.

Ruto claimed that the newspaper’s headlines were part of an attempt to blackmail his government.

"Gideon Moi, your Standard Media’s 5 days a week extortionist propaganda headlines on me and my administration’s transformative track record will get you nothing and nowhere.

"Blackmail to yield to your greed? Never. Kenya belongs to all Kenyans, not you alone. Try 8 days a week. Do your worst," he wrote.