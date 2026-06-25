Editor's Review The County Government of Migori has issued a statement following the death of a 24-year-old mother at Migori County Referral Hospital.

The County Government of Migori has issued a statement following the death of a 24-year-old mother at Migori County Referral Hospital.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 24, Department of Health Services, Migori County Health Services County Executive Committee Member (CECM) Calleb Opondi expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and acknowledged the tragedy of the loss.

"I wish to convey our most sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of one of our patients, aged 24 years, who passed away on the evening of June 22 at Migori County Referral Hospital.

"Her passing is a profound tragedy. She was a young woman, a mother, and she deserved to live. We mourn alongside those who grieve her," the statement read.

According to the county government, the woman was referred to Migori County Referral Hospital from Osingo Dispensary at approximately 3:20 p.m. on June 22.

Upon arrival, she was diagnosed with arm prolapse, a severe obstetric emergency, and was already fully dilated, indicating that labour had progressed to a critical stage before she reached the referral facility.

"This is among the most serious obstetric emergencies in medicine, carrying grave risk to both mother and child even under the best possible clinical conditions," the statement highlighted.

According to the county, her vital signs were assessed immediately, and she was reviewed by the medical officer on duty without delay.

An emergency Caesarean section was ordered within 20 minutes of her arrival and was promptly performed.

The operation resulted in the successful delivery of a male infant who was born alive and reported to be in excellent condition.

The statement further explained that after surgery, the patient developed post-operative complications and was resuscitated with intravenous fluids.

When her condition worsened at about 6:00 p.m., a consultant was immediately informed and arrived without delay.

File image of Calleb Opondi

A decision was subsequently made to return her to the operating theatre for additional surgical management.

At around 9:00 p.m., the patient suffered cardiac arrest.

Medical personnel administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and adrenaline for 30 minutes in an effort to revive her.

Despite the interventions, she was pronounced dead at 9:30 p.m.

Addressing allegations circulating online, Opondi defended the actions of the hospital staff and maintained that the patient received continuous medical attention throughout her stay.

"I wish to state clearly: our medical officers and nursing staff did not abandon this patient. They fought for her life from the moment she arrived until the very end," the statement noted.

The county also announced that a formal review process had already been initiated to examine the circumstances surrounding the maternal death.

"The Department of Health Services does not treat any maternal death as a routine statistic. In line with national health policy and standard medical practice, a Maternal and Perinatal Death Surveillance Review has already been convened. This is a rigorous, evidence-based clinical review process, and its findings will inform any necessary improvements to our systems, protocols, and referral pathways," the statement further read.

Opondi pledged that the findings of the review would be made public and acted upon where necessary.

"We shall not shy away from the findings of the surveillance review, whatever they may reveal. Accountability and transparency are not threats to this administration - they are its commitments," the statement noted.

The county appealed for patience as investigations continue, urging the public to allow the review team to complete its work before conclusions are drawn.

"We are aware that this matter has attracted significant attention on social media, and we respect the public's right to ask questions when a young life is lost. Grief and anger are understandable.

"What we ask is that the clinical review process be allowed to conclude its work without prejudice, so that our response is guided by facts and not by speculation," the statement concluded.

This comes days after Aga Khan University Hospital confirmed the death at its facility after an individual fell from one of its buildings.

In a statement on Thursday, June 18, the hospital management expressed remorse over the incident and offered its condolences to the family members and loved ones of the deceased.

The institution also confirmed that it has initiated a probe into the incident in partnership with the local investigative authorities.

"The hospital is cooperating with the relevant authorities as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the matter," the statement read in part.