Editor's Review Hundreds of commuters were left stranded on Thursday, June 25, morning after police officers mounted road blocks across several roads leading to the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD).

Hundreds of commuters were left stranded on Thursday, June 25, morning after police officers mounted road blocks across several roads leading to the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD).

Among the barricaded roads are the Thika Super Highway, Waiyaki Way, Mombasa Road, Langata Road, Ngong Road, and Magadi Road.

The police officers have also blocked the Bunyala Roundabout and Jogoo Road at the City Stadium roundabout, restricting vehicles from entering the Nairobi CBD.

Photos and videos seen by Nairobileo.co.ke showed heavy traffic along Thika Road and Mombasa Road due to the police road blocks.

Meanwhile, the Parliament buildings have been barricaded with barbed wire, and police officers have been heavily deployed ahead of the June 25 anniversary protests.

PFile image of stranded commuters along Thika Road.

The roadblocks come even after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen assured the public that Thursday would be a normal workday.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, June 24 evening, CS Murkomen said Kenyans are free to go about their business and children to go to school.

“Thursday will be a normal business and school day. Our children are free to go to school, and people are free to go about their businesses.

“The Constitution guarantees the right to education and lawful means of earning a living,” CS Murkomen announced.

The Interior CS also said the security agencies will decisively deal with anyone who causes chaos, destroys property, or loots anything during the protests.

“The police will do everything under the law to protect peaceful protesters and members of the public going about their businesses,” added Murkomen.

The families of the victims who were killed during the June 25, 2024, anti-government protests are scheduled to hold a march to remember their kin.

The families will proceed to the Parliament buildings to demand justice and lay flowers where some of the victims were killed.

"We would like to notify you that on Thursday, June 25, 2026, at 10:00 am, we have invited all Kenyans to proceed on a peaceful march as mothers, fathers, siblings, relatives, friends, to the Kenyan Parliament to demand justice, and lay flowers where our children were murdered,” the families announced in a statement on June 18.