Editor's Review Rigathi Gachagua has hit back at Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen after he warned that goons have been mobilized to target businesses owned by politicians supporting the government during the June 25 anniversary protests.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has hit back at Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen after he warned that goons have been mobilized to target businesses owned by politicians supporting the government during the June 25 anniversary protests.

In a statement on Thursday, June 25, Gachagua questioned why CS Murkomen publicly disclosed the alleged planned attacks instead of acting to prevent them.

“What has he done about it? If he is aware of their plans, why can’t he stop them? Is he unwilling to stop them, or he lacks capacity, or what does he want ordinary Kenyans to do if he is crying as the CS for Interior?” Gachagua posed.

The former DP dismissed Murkomen’s assertion that opposition politicians were behind the alleged mobilization of goons, questioning why no arrests had been made if the state had such intelligence.

“He carelessly says that politicians from the opposition are organizing goons; Why can’t he arrest these goons?” Gachagua questioned.

File image of Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen.

The DCP party leader went on to accuse the government of sponsoring goons to attack citizens and businesses during the June 25 protests.

Gachagua argued that the government cannot take action against the goons since they are state-sponsored.

“It is my take that since the government knows goons will attack citizens and businesses, then it should not happen since the government has sufficient capacity to stop it and arrest the goons while in action.

“Unfortunately, and sadly so, the real goons will not be arrested because they are organized by the government,” he claimed.

Further, Gachagua alleged that police officers have been instructed to allow goons to wreak havoc before intervening to arrest leaders in the opposition.

“There will be stage-managed attacks on leaders allied to the government and accuse opposition leaders of inciting people against them. The script is so clear. Blame the opposition and get the affected leaders some sympathy,” the former DP claimed.

Speaking on Wednesday, June 24, CS Murkomen said the government has information of planned attacks in the counties neighboring Nairobi.

“We have information that in a number of counties neighboring Nairobi, criminals are being mobilized to attack businesses owned by leaders and businesspeople associated with the government as a way of sending a message.

“The motive is because they have refused to support certain politicians financially and their political ideologies,” Murkomen stated.

The Interior CS added that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations DCI is already pursuing individuals who are mobilizing and sponsoring the alleged goons.

“The Director, Directorate of Criminal Investigations, is already investigating reported cases of individuals who are mobilising and sponsoring Kenyans to take part in violent activities and will be on high alert tomorrow. Those responsible will face the full force of the law,” Murkomen added.