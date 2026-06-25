Editor's Review President William Ruto has launched a new attack on KANU Chairman Gideon Moi over the unpaid salaries of employees at the Standard Group.

President William Ruto has launched a new attack on KANU Chairman Gideon Moi over the unpaid salaries of employees at the Standard Group.

In a statement on Thursday, June 25, President Ruto criticized Moi for failing to ensure Standard Group employees are paid despite his immense personal wealth.

The Head of State accused Moi of using the Standard Group's financial difficulties as an excuse for failing to pay its staff.

“Bro, the billionaire you are; hiding behind 'debts'; forcing many months' unpaid labour slaving to defend your standard headlines extortion gangsterism driven by greed; is heartless to loyal workers, insult to journalism and betrayal to free media that Standard once belonged,” said Ruto.

The statement comes after the Standard Group PLC fired back at President Ruto for criticizing its journalism.

File image of KANU Chairman Gideon Moi and President William Ruto

In a statement on Wednesday, June 24, Standard Group CEO Chacha Mwita defended its editorial independence and rejected claims made by Ruto.

"We take great exception to the President's characterisation of our journalism. The post, which was condescending, attacked the very foundation of our journalism using language that falls short of the tone expected from the highest office in the land," the statement read.

Mwita also pushed back against allegations of blackmail, arguing that it has instead been subjected to financial pressure through delayed payments allegedly owed by the government.

"Lastly, the President mentioned "blackmail" in his post. We pose: What greater form of blackmail is there than a government withholding Ksh1.2 billion that it owes us, with the apparent desire of frustrating our operations? Blackmail? We are victims of blackmail, not perpetrators," the statement added.

The Standard Group CEO further highlighted the livelihoods of the company's employees and called on the government to match its rhetoric with action.

"The Standard employs Kenyans who work hard and deserve the opportunity to earn from their labour. Their livelihoods matter. Indeed, to use your words again, 'Kenya belongs to all Kenyans,' Mr. President. The true test is to show that aspiration through action, not merely words," Mwita concluded.

On Wednesday, President Ruto called out Moi over the Standard newspaper headlines.

In an update on X, the Head of State described the headlines as propaganda against his administration.

"Gideon Moi, your Standard Media’s 5 days a week extortionist propaganda headlines on me and my administration’s transformative track record will get you nothing and nowhere.

"Blackmail to yield to your greed? Never. Kenya belongs to all Kenyans, not you alone. Try 8 days a week. Do your worst," Ruto wrote.