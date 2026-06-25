Editor's Review Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Gilbert Masengeli has explained that the roadblocks erected across major roads are being used by the police to screen for goons and or anyone carrying weapons.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Gilbert Masengeli has explained that the roadblocks erected across major roads leading to Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) are a security measure.

Speaking on Thursday, June 25, Masengeli said the roadblocks are being used by the police to screen for goons and or anyone carrying weapons.

The DIG noted that the move is aimed at ensuring those protesting are safeguarded as they exercise their rights.

"What is happening is to ensure that those taking part in the demonstrations are properly protected and that individuals with ill intentions do not infiltrate them.

“If you see a vehicle being stopped and searched, the police are trying to determine whether it is carrying weapons, dangerous items, or people who may pose a security threat,” he explained.

Screengrab image of a police roadblock along Magadi Road.

Masengeli also maintained that the police officers are not restricting movement into the Nairobi CBD.

“We are not blocking people; we are allowing them,” the Police DIG added.

Police officer on Thursday morning mounted road blocks across several roads within Nairobi.

Thika Super Highway, Waiyaki Way, Mombasa Road, Langata Road, Ngong Road, and Magadi Road are among the roads barricaded by the police.

The officers have also blocked the Bunyala Roundabout and Jogoo Road at the City Stadium roundabout, restricting vehicles from entering the Nairobi CBD.

Meanwhile, the Parliament buildings have been barricaded with barbed wire, and police officers have been heavily deployed ahead of the June 25 anniversary protests.

Families of the victims of the June 25, 2024, protests are set to march to the Parliament buildings to lay wreaths and light candles in their honour.

The families will be joined by Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, PLP leader Martha Karua and David Maraga.

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen on Wednesday assured Kenyans that they are free to go about their business.

“Thursday will be a normal business and school day. Our children are free to go to school, and people are free to go about their businesses,” he said.