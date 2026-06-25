Editor's Review Kalonzo Musyoka and Martha Karua, on Thursday, June 25, led the families of the slain Gen Z protesters who died in June 2024 to lay wreaths outside the Parliament buildings.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and PLP party leader Martha Karua, on Thursday, June 25, led the families of the slain Gen Z protesters who died in June 2024 to lay wreaths outside the Parliament buildings.

The two leaders were also accompanied by former Chief Justice David Maraga, DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa, and Siaya Governor James Orengo.

The families of the victims of the June 2024 protests and the opposition leaders marched from Serena Hotel to the Parliament buildings to lay the wreaths in honour of the Gen Z protesters.

Despite the heavy police presence at the Parliament buildings, the families of the victims and the opposition leaders pressed on and laid wreaths.

Speaking earlier during a press briefing at Serena Hotel, Kalonzo promised to declare June 25 a public holiday if the opposition managed to unseat President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

Screen grab image of families of the victims of the June 2024 protests laying wreaths outside Parliament buildings.

“Next year, God willing, we shall formalize this day to be a proper public holiday, complete with the points that the Gen Zs have highlighted,” Kalonzo said.

The late Rex Masai’s mother, Gillian Munyao, on her part, demanded the arrest of the officers behind the deaths of the June 2024 protestors.

Munyao emphasized that compensation from the government to the families who lost their loved ones in the protesters cannot replace accountability.

“Compensation cannot replace accountability. Arrest the killer cops. That is my message to the government,” she stated.

Police officers on Thursday morning barricaded the Parliament buildings with barbed wire.

A contingent of officers was also deployed to man the buildings during the commemoration.

Major roads leading to the Nairobi CBD were also blocked, including Thika Road, Waiyaki Way, Mombasa Road, Langata Road, and Ngong Road.

However, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Gilbert Masengeli explained that the roadblocks are being used by the police to screen for goons and or anyone carrying weapons.