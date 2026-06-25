Editor's Review The procession was on University Way, chanting solidarity and freedom songs as they headed towards the precinct.

Police officers lobbed teargas canisters at protesters who were marching towards the Nairobi Central Police station on Thursday, June 25.

The procession was on University Way, chanting solidarity and freedom songs as they headed towards the precinct, where they met a contingent of police officers.

The officers attempted to warn them by word of mouth, but they continued marching towards the station. The leader of the contingent deployed officers with clubs to try to scare away the protesters.

However, the protesters did not retaliate. Police officers began firing several teargas canisters to disperse the protesters. Several protesters were arrested and taken to the Central Police Station.

Journalists also confronted the Police Inspector about a masked, uniformed police officer who had allegedly assaulted one of their colleagues. The officer was ordered to return to the Station.

A file photo of protesters arching towards the Central Police Station.



In other parts of the Central Business District, uniformed and plainclothes officers arrested protesters who were carrying Kenyan flags.

Elsewhere, several officers manned the roads heading to Parliament. Police on horseback dispersed activists who had gone to lay wreaths in memory of the Kenyans who lost their lives in previous protests.

Outside the CBD, police engaged in running battles with protesters in Githurai. Officers lobbed teargas to disperse crowds in the area, who attempted to set up barricades on Thika Road.

Relative calm was witnessed in Kitengela, where the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja and DIG Gilbert Masengeli conducted a tour. Kanja claimed that the protests were largely peaceful across the country.

"Our country is safe and secure. Today, Gen Zs had planned demonstrations to commemorate past protests, and the Cabinet Secretary stated that no one has been prevented from picketing peacefully. I am happy to report that I have seen Kenyans holding peaceful demonstrations while being escorted by the police," the IG claimed.

Siaya Governor James Orengo condemned the heavy police presence in Nairobi CBD and their confrontation with peaceful picketers.

Orengo stated that despite law enforcement promising to secure protesters, they prevented them from exercising their rights guaranteed in Article 37 of the Constitution.