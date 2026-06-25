Editor's Review Ruto visited the Bomas International Convention Complex for a routine inspection of the construction works.

President William Ruto proceeded with his diary on Thursday, Jun 25, even as several Kenyans streamed to the streets to commemorate the lives lost during the 2024 demonstrations.

Ruto visited the Bomas International Convention Complex for a routine inspection of the construction works at the facility.

While speaking to the construction workers, he revealed that he had gone to sort out an interruption in the power supply at the BICC.

"I was told that there was a problem here with the electricity supply. I want to look for the Kenya Power guys so that the matter is resolved and the works continue," he stated.

The workers told Ruto that the main convention centre was almost done. He told them that after the structure was done, they would need to build several others, including hotels.

A file photo of President William Ruto interacting with workers at the BICC.



"When you are done, there are three hotels, a big mall and an arena that need to be constructed, and when you are finished here, we will go to JKIA to build the airport," he reiterated.

The Head of State maintained that he would not be dissuaded from his vision for the country by naysayers and political propaganda.

He added that the construction of the BICC, as well as the thousands of houses under the Affordable Housing Programme, had created several employment opportunities for Kenyans.

Meanwhile, several Kenyans streamed to the Nairobi Central Business District for a march in commemoration of Gen Zs who lost their lives.

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, PLP Leader Martha Karua and former Chief Justice David Maraga led a procession to the CBD, where they laid wreaths in remembrance of the fallen Kenyans.

The United Opposition leaders were accompanied by Gillian Munyao, the late Rex Masai’s mother, who demanded justice not only for her son but also for all those who lost their lives during protests.

Police officers arrested several protesters within the CBD who were carrying the Kenyan flag.