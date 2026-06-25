Editor's Review Consequently, Kenyans travelling to the UAE will not be required to get their visa at the Embassy before leaving the country.



On Thursday, June 25, the United Arab Emirates Embassy in Nairobi announced an adjustment to the process of issuing visas to holders of Kenyan passports.

The UAE Embassy revealed that effective June 25, 2026, its immigration department will grant visas on arrival for ordinary passport holders from the Republic of Kenya.

The new policy will also apply to their accompanying family members who hold valid residence permits issued by the United States of America or any member state of the European Union.

Accompanying spouses with permits from Australia, Japan, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, Canada, or New Zealand will also enjoy the visa-on-arrival benefit.

Consequently, Kenyans travelling to the UAE will not be required to get their visa at the Embassy before leaving the country.

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The Embassy explained that the move would encourage more Kenyans and their accompanying spouses to travel to the UAE.

"This initiative reflects the UAE’s commitment to facilitating travel and reinforcing its position as a global destination for tourism, business, and investment," the statement read in part.

The policy change came days after the UAE Ambassador to Kenya, Dr Salom Ibrahim Bin Ahmed, met with Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'oei.

On June 24, UAE Minister of State Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan confirmed that there was a large Kenyan diaspora and business community in the Arab Emirates.

Amid the ongoing USA-Iran conflict that spilt over to other nations in the Middle East, Nahyan assured that all Kenyans in the UAE were safe.

He noted that the country was at its highest level of operational readiness to protect itself, its citizens and residents who have settled in the country.

Meanwhile, Israel also lifted the ban on Kenyan travellers, or non-Kenyan residents, amid concerns about the Ebola Virus Outbreak in the East African Region.

The decision came after Kenya protested against the embargo, stating that the country had not reported any single case of the virus, and that it had adequately prepared isolation and treatment facilities.